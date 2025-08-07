Automotive Shielding Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Shielding Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Shielding Market Through 2025?

The market size for automotive shielding has been experiencing consistent expansion over recent years. Projected to rise from $16.9 billion in 2024 to $17.74 billion in 2025, it is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past include worries about electromagnetic interference (EMI), adherence to regulation, safety issues among consumers, heightened vehicle connectivity, and the worldwide expansion of automotive supply chains.

In the coming years, the automotive shielding market is projected to experience robust growth. The market is expected to reach a value of $23.33 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth during the forecast period is likely due to factors such as lightweighting initiatives, the rise of autonomous vehicles, vehicle electrification, the introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electric vehicle connectivity, and the increasing complexity of vehicles. The forecast period is also expected to witness key trends like the incorporation of integrated shielding designs, customized shielding for electric vehicles, flexible and adaptable shielding, multi-layered shielding, and the application of 3D printing for personalized shielding.

Download a free sample of the automotive shielding market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7520&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Automotive Shielding Market?

The acceleration in the output of vehicles is predicted to catalyze the expansion of the automotive shielding market in the future. A vehicle is a machine that uses an engine and wheels to transport people or goods. With swift urbanization and the proliferation of global auto manufacturers, there has been a surge in vehicle manufacturing in recent years. As automotive shielding is employed in the electronic components of vehicles, an upswing in vehicle production leads to a heightened need for automotive shielding. For example, in August 2024, the Belgium-based European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported that new car registrations jumped 3.9% in the first seven months of the year, surpassing 6.5 million units. Key markets within the bloc experienced positive but modest growth, with rises noted in Spain (+5.6%), Italy (+5.2%), Germany (+4.3%), and France (+2.2%). Consequently, the escalating production of vehicles is fueling the advancement of the automotive shielding market.

Which Players Dominate The Automotive Shielding Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Automotive Shielding include:

• Elringklinger AG

• Federal-Mogul Holdings LLC

• Laird Performance Materials Inc.

• Marian Inc.

• Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Schaffner Holding AG

• 3M Company

• Tech-Etch Inc.

• Tenneco Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Automotive Shielding Market?

The primary trend that is gaining traction in the automotive shielding market is the advancements in technology. Several key players in this sector are concentrating on unveiling novel technologies to boost their market presence and cater to the customer needs. For an example, Bourns, Inc., an American company that manufactures and supplies components for power, protection, and sensing solutions, launched a new automotive-grade semi-shielded power inductor series that complies with AEC-Q200 in June 2022. This new series, known as Bourns Model SRN8040HA Series, is built using the firm's progressive magnetic silicon-based coating technology. This newly used technology facilitates superior magnetic shielding and also supports higher operating temperatures, ranging from -40 °C to 150 °C.

Global Automotive Shielding Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The automotive shieldingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Shielding Type: Heat Shielding, EMI Shielding

2) By Material Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Subsegments:

1) By Heat Shielding: Exhaust Heat Shields, Engine Heat Shields, Underbody Heat Shields, Turbo Heat Shields, Thermal Insulation Materials

2) By EMI Shielding: Conductive Coatings, Shielding Enclosures, EMI Gaskets, Shielding Films, Metal Foils

View the full automotive shielding market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-shielding-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Automotive Shielding Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in the automotive shielding market and is predicted to develop at the swiftest pace during the forecast period. The report on the automotive shielding market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

