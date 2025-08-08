VIVANT Celebrates Summer in Style

Vivant Magazine Logo (Image credit: Vivant Media Group) Vivant Magazine (Photo Credit: Cameron Burton) Leesa Rowland (Photo Credit: Cameron Burton) Kathy Prounis (Photo Credit: Cameron Burton) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Cameron Burton)

Vivant Group blends culture, cuisine, and community at the Baker House 1650

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the fading golden sun of a perfect July evening, Vivant hosted a stylish summer celebration at the historic Baker House 1650, welcoming an inspired crowd of tastemakers, creatives, and brand partners. The event, captured the essence of Vivant’s mission: to embody elevated living, authentic connection, and a life curated with intention, beauty, and soul.“Rooted in the French word for ‘alive,’ Vivant embodies energy, elegance, and the art of living—and that’s the spirit we hoped everyone felt and will carry with them long after tonight,” said Colleen Richmond, founder of Vivant Media Group.Set against the lush greenery of the Hamptons, the evening brought Vivant’s editorial vision into vibrant reality. Guests were treated to a powerful live performance by Mojo the Band, while acclaimed chef Francis Derby served up an elevated culinary experience that delighted the senses. Signature cocktails flowed freely courtesy of Via Carota Craft Cocktails and Chrome Horse Society Tequila, paired with fine wines from Wainscott Main Wine & Spirits.Fashion and beauty were front and center, with a showcase by 11 Juillet spotlighting exquisitely crafted Italian handbags and fine jewelry adorned with diamonds and precious stones. A whimsical floral bar curated by local grower Island Time Farm added bursts of color and charm to the scene, while FreshDirect created a Hamptons-style farm stand experience that blended rustic authenticity with modern hospitality.Guests explored a curated gifting suite featuring wellness-forward products from Sarah Wragge Wellness, Scott’s Protein Balls, Repechage, Arrae, and Tea Forte, bringing a sense of nourishment and intention to the evening.The event was hosted by Antonella Bertello, owner of the Baker House 1650, whose historic estate provided the perfect setting for Vivant’s vibrant summer gathering—where heritage met modern-day magic.About Vivant:VIVANTmagazine.com is part of VIVANT Media Group, which delivers the finest lifestyle media to the most affluent communities through our publications VIVANT Magazine, WQ Magazine and Delamar Magazine. We inform and captivate readers with original stories on culture & society, interiors & architecture, travel & experiences, fashion & lifestyle, food & entertaining, philanthropy & purpose, and exclusive insights inspiring the art of elegant living.For more information, please visit: www.vivantmagazine.com IG: @vivantpublications | F: VIVANT.Publications

