Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Valued at $466 Million in 2023, Forecast to Hit $12.4 Billion by 2033

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Distribution Channel (OEMS, Aftermarket), by Installation (Home, Commercial), by Power Source (Below 11 KW, 11-50 KW, Above 50 KW): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2033.Market Size : The global wireless electric vehicle charging market size was valued at USD 466 million in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 38.6% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthThe global wireless electric vehicle charging market is driven by factors such as increase in the adoption of electric vehicles, advancements in charging technologies, rise in investments in smart infrastructure, and surge in emphasis on reducing carbon emissions through sustainable mobility solutions. However, high capital costs and stringent regulations and guidelines may hamper the market growth.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 :The passenger cars segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global wireless electric vehicle charging market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.This dominance is driven by rise in the adoption of electric passenger cars worldwide, supported by government subsidies, tax incentives, and growth in environmental awareness among consumers. The increasing integration of wireless charging systems in premium and luxury car models further accelerates growth in this segment. Moreover, advancements in wireless charging technology, such as improved efficiency and reduced charging time, coupled with the demand for hassle-free and user-friendly charging solutions, are key factors propelling the passenger car segment’s leadership in the market.The aftermarket segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy distribution channel, the aftermarket segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global wireless electric vehicle charging market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.This segment’s dominance is attributed to the increasing demand for retrofitting wireless charging systems in existing electric vehicles and the growing availability of aftermarket solutions tailored to diverse consumer needs. In addition, rise in focus on cost-effective alternatives and expansion of independent service providers offering advanced wireless charging kits have further boosted the segment’s growth.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 :The home segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy installation, the home segment segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for three-fifths of the global wireless electric vehicle charging market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the growing preference for convenient and private charging solutions, allowing EV owners to charge their vehicles effortlessly at home. The increasing adoption of residential wireless charging systems, supported by advancements in compact and user-friendly designs, has further contributed to this growth. In addition, government incentives and rebates for home EV charging installations, coupled with rise in the number of single-family households adopting electric vehicles, are key factors reinforcing the home segment’s market leadership.Leading Market Players: –WipoweroneWitricityEvatranDashdynamicHEVO,Induct EV Inc.Continental AGToyota Motor CorporationRobert Bosch GmbHElectreon𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 :The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global wireless electric vehicle charging market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the country. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Automotive Traction Inverters MarketVehicle Exterior Door Handle MarketDigital Twins in Automotive MarketIoT in Automotive MarketNorth America Forklift Truck Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.