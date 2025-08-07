How online schooling in South Africa helped a learner with dyslexia become a top achiever

Teneo Online School supports Grade 11 learner Kayleigh Botha in building confidence

CAPE TOWN , WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For South African families exploring more supportive, flexible learning options, Kayleigh Botha’s story is a powerful reminder that one size does not fit all when it comes to education. After being diagnosed with dyslexia and struggling in a traditional school environment, the Grade 11 learner is now thriving, thanks to the tailored support she found at Teneo Online School “I never expected to be a top achiever – I’ve always struggled with school. But once I was diagnosed with dyslexia and moved to Teneo, I put in the effort. It’s actually really empowering and incredible to achieve something like that,” says Kayleigh.Since making the move to online schooling , Kayleigh has gone from falling behind to becoming a top achiever and earning digital achievement badges as part of Teneo’s innovative Credentials system. Her journey is a powerful example of how the right approach can help every learner reach their personal best.“The Credentials system really helps. It doesn’t just motivate the top achievers – it also supports learners who need that extra push when it comes to discipline and motivation,” she adds.Teneo’s flexible learning model allows learners to attend both live and pre-recorded classes in English or Afrikaans – all led by over 200 qualified, SACE-registered teachers. Teneo offers structured support and encouragement, giving learners like Kayleigh the confidence and consistency they need to thrive.“I just love the flexibility and the freedom,” says Kayleigh. “Being in my own comfortable space has made a huge difference in how I learn and how I feel.”Kayleigh describes her experience at Teneo as “transformative, dynamic, and productive” – the kind of learning environment that not only helps her succeed academically but also builds confidence for the future.Her story highlights the transformative potential of online schooling in South Africa , especially for learners who need something beyond the one-size-fits-all classroom.As more families consider private schooling options, Teneo continues to lead the way in delivering high-quality, flexible education that supports every learner’s personal best – from Grade R to matric.Learn more at www.teneoschool.co.za

