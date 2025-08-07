MPD Makes Two Arrests in Gold Coin Scam

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in a first-degree fraud offense.



In June, MPD’s Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by a DC resident who claimed she was the victim of an ongoing financial scam. The investigation revealed that in February the victim’s computer crashed. and a pop-up message appeared advising the victim to contact a fictitious customer service number. The victim called the number and was connected to the scammers. Between February and June 2025, the scammers instructed the victim to make multiple wire transfers and purchases of gold bars and coins. In total the victim was defrauded over more than $640,000.



MPD detectives worked since June to track down the scammers. On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, MPD’s Financial Crimes Unit and Violent Crime Suppression Division conducted an operation to intercept an exchange of what the defendants believed to be $200,000 worth of gold.



During the operation, 27-year-old Amruth Vaka and 28-year-old Saloni Shaikh, both of Stockton, California, were arrested and charged with First Degree Fraud.



MPD is releasing the suspects’ images since it is believed that the suspects may be connected to additional offenses:



Anyone who believes they have been the victim of these suspects, or similar scams, should contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099. Detectives are working with federal and regional partners to determine if these suspects are connected to additional offenses.



CCN: 25089761

