MPD Makes Arrest in Machete Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an assault with a machete in Northwest.

On Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, at approximately 5:19pm, Third District officers responded to the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. for reports of an assault. Officers discovered an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from lacerations. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene to evaluate the victim who refused medical transport.

The investigation revealed that the victim was selling merchandise from a table at the listed location when he was assaulted by the suspect in an argument over returning a product. The suspect was located nearby and placed under arrest.

As the result on the on-scene investigation, 81-year-old Julian Bueno, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

