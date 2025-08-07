MPD Investigating Anacostia Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead in Southeast.

On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at approximately 11:19 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1800 block of U Street, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male unconscious and not breathing, suffering apparent gunshot wound injuries. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene but despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

An adult male and an adult female were also located on scene suffering gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, conscious and breathing to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 29-year-old Devonta Bazemore, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25119118

