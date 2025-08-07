Submit Release
*Updated with Video* MPD Seeks Suspects in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a robbery in Northwest.
 
On Sunday, August 3, 2025, at approximately 4:05 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest. The suspects snatched the victim’s property and assaulted them, then fled the scene. 

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/-OJEn9ScGpM

 


   
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25117833

 

