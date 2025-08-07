Potato Processing Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $42.56 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

Potato Processing Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The scale of the potato processing market has demonstrated consistent expansion in recent years, forecasted to increase from $32.13 billion in 2024 to $33.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The historic growth could be linked to the increased demand for ready-to-cook meals and frozen goods, a surge in demand for convenient food due to shifting lifestyles and hectic schedules. Additionally, the growth of hotels and restaurants, more promotional campaigns and social media marketing for potato processing items, and an extensive selection of potato processing products have all contributed to this evolution.

The market size for potato processing is forecasted to witness robust growth in the upcoming years, reaching $42.56 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This prospective growth within the forecasted timeline can be linked to factors such as the rising demand for healthy potato products, especially sweet potato chips and baked potato chips, as well as the global expansion of food trade and globalization. Additional growth influencers include a surge in health-conscious consumers, increasing global population, and an emphasis on sustainability and environmentally-friendly practices. Noteworthy trends for the forecasted timeframe involve the innovation of new potato processing technologies and advanced systems, the introduction of new products, the breakthrough of potato-based snack products, along with gluten-free and allergen-free products and a focus on clean label and natural ingredients.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Potato Processing Market?

The potato processing market is seeing growth due to rising consumer preference for convenience foods, a phenomenon driven by the pressing need to save time and effort. The dynamics of consumer tastes and preferences are continually changing, with a noticeable swing towards convenience foods, propelled by a shortage of time for making home-cooked meals or a desire to venture into new taste territories. Processed potato products are a common component in a lot of these convenience foods, serving not only as regular sustenance but also as a quick-fix meal option. For example, data from the National Association of Convenience Stores, a US-based retail industry indicator, from April 2023, shows that in 2022, different categories of foodservice sales in convenience stores were made up as follows; prepared food made up 67.3%, commissary items contributed 9.5%, hot dispensed beverages stood at 9.2%, cold dispensed beverages at 8.0% and frozen dispensed beverages at 6.0%. The average foodservice sales constituted 25.6% of the monthly in-store sales. This shift in consumer preferences towards convenient food choices has indeed given a significant push to the growth of the potato processing market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Potato Processing Market?

Major players in the potato processing market include:

• Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

• The Kraft Heinz Co.

• McCain Foods Ltd.

• John Richard Simplot

• Agristo NV

• Key Technology Ltd.

• Urschel Laboratories Inc.

• Sormac B.V.

• The Little Potato Company Ltd.

• J.R. Short Milling Company

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Potato Processing Market?

Key players in the potato processing industry are adopting ground-breaking technologies like E²E SteamClosure to bolster their market profitability. This unique technique focuses on extracting moisture from potatoes and converting it into recyclable water. For example, Tummers – Food Processing Solutions, a food processing firm based in the Netherlands, unfolded the E²E SteamClosure in July 2023. This technology, dedicated to the processing of potatoes, presents a superior and environmentally friendly alternative for the food-processing sphere. By focusing on the extraction of moisture and energy transformation, this pioneering technology might aid in energy conservation, emission reduction, and enhancement of the overall production process.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Potato Processing Market Growth

The potato processingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Frozen, Dehydrated, Chips And Snack Pellets, Other Products

2) By Application: Ready to Cook and Prepared Meals, Snacks, Food Additives in Soups, Gravies, Bakery, Desserts, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Food Services, Specialty Stores, Convenient Stores, Departmental Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Frozen: Frozen French Fries, Frozen Mashed Potatoes, Frozen Potato Wedges, Frozen Hash Browns

2) By Dehydrated: Dehydrated Potato Flakes, Dehydrated Potato Granules, Dehydrated Potato Slices

3) By Chips and Snack Pellets: Potato Chips, Potato Crisps, Potato Snack Pellets

4) By Other Products: Potato Starch, Potato Flour, Processed Potato Products

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Potato Processing Market By 2025?

In 2024, Western Europe took the lead as the most extensive region in the global potato processing market. However, it is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period leading up to 2025. The report on the potato processing market encompasses several regions, including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

