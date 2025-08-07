The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Plant-Based Protein Market: Opportunities and Challenges

It will grow to $122.91 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Plant-Based Protein Market Through 2025?

The market size for plant-based protein has seen exponential growth in recent years. Its expansion is anticipated to rise from $52.08 billion in 2024 hitting $64.07 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. The escalation in the historic period is due to heightened awareness of health and wellness, increased concerns for environmental sustainability, a surge in favoritism towards vegetarian and vegan diets, development in the plant-based food and beverage industry, and the need for allergen-free and non-genetically modified protein sources.

Expectations are high for the plant-based protein market's size, which is predicted to witness significant surge in the coming years. It is anticipated to reach ""$122.91 billion in 2029, with an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the introduction of labeling standards and regulatory support for plant-based foods, consumer preference for clean label and natural ingredients, penetration in emerging and middle-income economies, and the increase in the use in functional foods and nutraceuticals. Moreover, the focus on sports nutrition and performance-enhancing supplements is on the rise. The upcoming period will see major trends such as advancements in protein extraction and processing technology, the emergence of hybrid and blended products, the cultivation and fermentation of proteins, personalization of protein solutions, and innovation in alternatives to dairy.

Download a free sample of the plant-based protein market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5497&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Plant-Based Protein Market?

The anticipated expansion of the plant-based protein market is correlated with the growing consciousness around health and well-being. Plant-derived proteins, which help in weight loss and act as foundational elements for robust muscles and tissues, have increased nutritional value due to their high fiber content and fewer calories and fats compared to animal proteins. For example, the UK's healthcare expenditure climbed to nearly $354.88 billion (£283 billion) in 2022, a nominal rise of 0.7% from 2021, as reported by the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based national statistics agency on epilepsy. Consequently, the heightened understanding of health and well-being is a primary factor in propelling the growth of the plant-based protein market.

Which Players Dominate The Plant-Based Protein Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Plant-Based Protein Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

• Axiom Foods Inc.

• Cargill Inc.

• Kerry Group

• Ingredion Inc.

• Roquette Freres SA

• Wilmar International Ltd.

• Glanbia plc

• Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

What Are The Future Trends Of The Plant-Based Protein Market?

Prominent enterprises in the plant-based protein sector are concentrating on innovating new products like Meal Extender to amplify nutritional aspects and elevate the flavor profile of meat substitutes. A meal extender is an additive incorporated into a meal to boost its size or thickness while not significantly modifying its taste. Frequently utilised in diverse cuisines, meal extenders could comprise ingredients such as grains, vegetables, or legumes. This aids in slashing expenses and enlarging serving portions. For example, in July 2024, Nestle, a food company from Switzerland, introduced Maggi Rindecarne designed to enrich meals by harmonizing it with conventional minced meat. Maggi Rindecarne is a plant-based meat enlarger that augments meals by integrating with traditional minced meat, delivering approximately 5.2 g of protein per serving and retaining minimal fat content. This cost-effective approach enables families to increase their servings, making it an affordable option for those mindful of their budget.

Global Plant-Based Protein Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The plant-based proteinmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Isolates, Concentrates, Textured

2) By Source: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Other Sources

3) By Form: Dry, Liquid

4) By Application: Feed, Food, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Isolates: Soy Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Isolate, Rice Protein Isolate, Wheat Protein Isolate

2) By Concentrates: Soy Protein Concentrate, Pea Protein Concentrate, Rice Protein Concentrate, Hemp Protein Concentrate

3) By Textured: Textured Soy Protein (TSP), Textured Pea Protein, Textured Wheat Protein, Textured Rice Protein

View the full plant-based protein market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-based-protein-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Plant-Based Protein Market?

In 2024, North America led the global plant-based protein market, being the largest region. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate. The plant-based protein market report encompasses regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Plant-Based Protein Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Plantbasedmeat Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plantbasedmeat-global-market-report

Plant Based Vaccines Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-based-vaccines-global-market-report

Plant Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-based-protein-supplements-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.