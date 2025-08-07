Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Trends, Active Key Players, and Growth Projection Up to 2030

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market Global Opportunity

Wi-Fi Range Extender Market to Reach $3357.8 Million by 2030

The easy integration and low cost of the device have increased the use of Wi-Fi range extenders across the global market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Allied Market Research, titled " Wi-Fi Range Extender Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030", the global Wi-Fi range extender Industry size was valued at $1250.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3357.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8%. The global Wi-Fi range extender market size is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to the increase in the number of connected devices and high internet penetration. The global Wi-Fi range extender market is projected to witness significant growth across the globe.Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11660 The Wi-Fi range extender market share is expected to register substantial growth in the future, owing to an increase in demand for Wi-Fi range extenders. The primary objective of installing a Wi-Fi range extender is to get connected to the internet irrespective of the location, such as school, office, and public areas such as train stations and airports. Such wide applications of Wi-Fi range extenders drive the market growth.Furthermore, the development of smart homes and smart cities is expected to provide growth opportunities for the Wi-Fi range extender market Players.The Wi-Fi extender type segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the fact that the Wi-Fi extender provides a better coverage area and an easy setup process. The residential application segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.4%, owing to an increase in several connected devices and a rise in the adoption of smart homes. By region, the Wi-Fi range extender market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis identified that North America contributed the maximum revenue in 2020. The Wi-Fi range extender market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate compared to other regions. Factors such as high internet penetration and low-cost internet services contribute to the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11660 Competitive Analysis:The Wi-Fi Range Extender industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Wi-Fi Range Extender Market include,LINKSYS (BELKIN INTERNATIONAL (FIT)LUTRON ELECTRONICS CO., INC.CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.NETGEAR, INC.HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. (HUAWEI)D-LINK CORPORATIONASUSTEK COMPUTER INC. (ASUS)TP-LINK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.TRENDNET INC.SHENZHEN TENDA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.The market players such as Netgear Inc., D-Link, Cisco, and Lutron are focusing their investment on technologically advanced products. For instance, Lutron launched the Caseta Smart Motion Sensor and Caseta Repeater at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, held in Las Vegas. Caseta Repeater was ideal for homes that need extra range or coverage for unique room layouts. D-Link launched two new range extenders, named AC1750 Mesh Wi-Fi (DAP-1755) and AC1900 Mesh Wi-Fi (DAP-1955), which offer users built-in processing that reduces congestion and increases network efficiencies.Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11660 Key Findings Of The Study- The residential segment is projected to be the major application growth segment during the forecast period.- North America dominated the market, followed by Europe.- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North American Wi-Fi range extender market.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

