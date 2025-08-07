Cloud Microservices Market Growth Accelerates as Demand Surges Across Key Industries

Cloud Microservices Market

Cloud Microservices Market is growing rapidly with demand for scalable, flexible, and efficient cloud-native application development solutions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comprehensive Market Research Report: In-Depth Analysis of Cloud Microservices Market Trends and Forecasts

Cloud Microservices Market Size & Forecast

As of 2025, the market was valued at USD $2.1 Billion, with projections suggesting a steady rise to USD $17.1 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period (2025–2034).

Regional Insights (Covered in Detail):

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain)

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Key Players in the Cloud Microservices Market:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Tencent Cloud

DigitalOcean

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies)

VMware Inc. (Pivotal Software Inc.)

Infosys Ltd.

NGINX Inc.

Syntel Inc.

Idexcel Inc.

RapidValue IT Services Private Limited

Market Segmentation of Cloud Microservices :

✔By Component:

Solution

Services

✔ By End-User Industry:

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Other End-user Industries

Table of Contents: Cloud Microservices Market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the top leading players and what is their market share?

• What are the major growth drivers, barriers, and market opportunities?

• How has the market evolved post-COVID-19?

• Which product and application segments are expected to lead?

About USDAnalytics

This report is curated by USDAnalytics, a trusted name in analytics, delivering strategic intelligence across sustainability, digital transformation, innovation, and regulatory trends. USDAnalytics empowers decision-makers, suppliers, and industry leaders with actionable insights to stay ahead in the global market.



