Automotive Drivetrain Market to Reach USD $337.16 Billion by 2029 at 7.8% CAGR

Automotive Drivetrain Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automotive Drivetrain Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Automotive Drivetrain Market In 2025?

The market size of automotive drivetrains has seen significant growth in the past few years. It is predicted to expand from $235.82 billion in 2024 to $249.81 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth during the historic period is largely due to early development in the automobile industry, transition from animal-powered to mechanical vehicles, the industrial evolution of the automotive manufacturing sector, the implementation of four-wheel drive systems, and the advancement of transmission technologies.

The automotive drivetrain market is set for strong growth, expected to reach $337.16 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 7.8%. Growth drivers include increasing vehicle electrification, sensor-enabled drivetrains, use of lightweight materials, advancements in autonomous vehicles, and persistent focus on fuel economy. Trends will include hybrid and electric drivetrain solutions, adaptive intelligent systems, modular architectures, predictive maintenance integration, and development of AWD systems for performance vehicles.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Automotive Drivetrain Market?

The surge in electric vehicle usage is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the automotive drivetrain market. Electric vehicles, which are either completely or partially powered by electricity, are being adopted at an increasing rate, thus driving the demand for automotive drivetrains. Electric drivetrains come with a single-speed transmission to transfer power from the motor to the wheels. The World Economic Forum, a Switzerland-based international non-governmental and lobbying entity, stated in October 2022 that approximately 4.3 million new battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) were sold worldwide during the first half of 2022. Sales of BEVs increased by 75% compared to the previous year, and PHEV sales rose by 37%. Consequently, the growing adoption of electric vehicles will intensify the demand, thereby enhancing the growth of the automotive drivetrains market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Drivetrain Industry?

Major players in the Automotive Drivetrain include:

• Aisin Seiki Co Ltd.

• BorgWarner Inc.

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Showa Corporation

• Schaeffler Group

• American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

• Magna International Inc.

• JTEKT Corporation

• Axletech International

• Continental AG

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Automotive Drivetrain Market In The Globe?

Technological development is becoming a prevalent trend in the automotive drivetrain market. Automotive drivetrain market players are concentrating on novel technological advancements to consolidate their standing. For instance, in May 2022, Amsted Automotive, an American motor vehicle production company, launched the Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect mechanism that offers smooth all-wheel drive (AWD) and 4WD disconnection and fast, dependable shifts. The Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) technology facilitates the driveline system to engage and disengage the drive axles, permitting energy-saving and keeping on-road and off-road proficiencies.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automotive Drivetrain Market Report?

The automotive drivetrainmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive, Rear-Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Drive

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle(LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle(HCV), Electric Vehicle

3) By Transmission: Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Continuous Variable Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, Dual-Clutch Transmission

4) By Technology: Central Motor, E-Axle, Wheel Hub Module

Subsegments:

1) By Front-Wheel Drive (FWD): Compact Cars, Sedans, Crossover SUVs

2) By Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD): Sports Cars, Luxury Vehicles, Trucks

3) By All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Full-Time AWD, Part-Time AWD, Performance AWD

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automotive Drivetrain Market By 2025?

In 2024, the automotive drivetrain market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also projected to be the region with the highest growth rate in the upcoming period. The market report on automotive drivetrains provides coverage for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

