Governor Stein Takes Action on Three Bills

Today Governor Josh Stein signed two bills into law and vetoed one bill.

Governor Stein made the following statement on signing House Bill 125:

“This Band-Aid budget fails to invest in our teachers and students, fails to keep families safe, fails to value hardworking state employees, and fails to fully fund health care. With federal cuts on the horizon, the legislature’s forced $319 million cut to Medicaid will be particularly painful. Despite these serious reservations, I am signing this bill into law because it keeps the lights on.

“We have so much going for us here in North Carolina, but we cannot just rest on our laurels, do the bare minimum, and expect to continue to thrive. The General Assembly needs to get serious about investing in the people who make this state great.”

Governor Stein made the following statement signing on Senate Bill 55:

“I’m pleased the legislature has improved this bill by removing the problematic puppy mill provision and concentrating on protecting property owners from squatters.”

Governor Stein made the following statement on vetoing House Bill 87:

“School choice is good for students and parents, and I have long supported magnet and accountable charter schools because public schools open doors of opportunity for kids in every county of the state. Congress and the Administration should strengthen our public schools, not hollow them out. Cutting public education funding by billions of dollars while providing billions in tax giveaways to wealthy parents already sending their kids to private schools is the wrong choice.

“However, I see opportunities for the federal scholarship donation tax credit program to benefit North Carolina’s public school kids. Once the federal government issues sound guidance, I intend to opt North Carolina in so we can invest in the public school students most in need of after school programs, tutoring, and other resources. Therefore, HB 87 is unnecessary, and I veto it."