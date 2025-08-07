Rumble Reborn: Kinshasa Prepares to Celebrate 50 Years of Ali vs. Foreman

Ali vs Foreman Celebration – 50 Years After

Kinshasa to Host Music, Boxing, and Cultural Festival Honoring Muhammed Ali and George Foreman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifty years ago, the world paused to witness what became one of the most legendary sporting events in history: the “Rumble in the Jungle,” when Muhammad Ali stunned George Foreman in the heart of Africa at Kinshasa’s Tata Raphaël Stadium. This fall, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is inviting the World back to Kinshasa to commemorate the golden anniversary of that iconic moment with a landmark cultural celebration.Under the patronage of His Excellency Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of the DRC, and organized by Divo International and Business Investments in Sports in partnership with the Congolese government, the three-part celebration spans September and October and promises to honor the past while inspiring a new generation.In tribute to the 1974 cultural phenomenon that accompanied the original fight, a three-day music and arts festival will bring world-renowned performers from the United States together with African musical legends. Commencing September 12th – 14th, 2025 The lineup, curated in the spirit of unity and national pride, will highlight the deep artistic connection between Africa and its diaspora, with performances, tributes, and new cultural initiatives aimed at empowering youth through music, sport, and creativity.“This festival is a celebration of unity, that same spirit that made the Rumble in the Jungle a historic moment,” said international music star Fally Ipupa, who is among the performers scheduled to headline the event. “Welcome to Kinshasa!”A charity gala dinner will take place on Saturday, October 25th, at one of Kinshasa’s most iconic venues, raising funds in support of the Muhammad Ali Foundation. Proceeds will help continue Ali’s mission of global citizenship, equality, and inspiration, a legacy that endures through the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky.On the exact date of the original fight, Thursday, October 30th, Kinshasa will unveil the newly renovated Stade Ali Foreman, formerly Tata Raphaël Stadium. Inaugurated with a blockbuster boxing match featuring two modern-day titans, the stadium will once again echo with the roar of the crowd and the rhythm of history.“The Ali-Foreman fight showed the world the strength and pride of Africa,” said Deo Kasongo, head of the organizing committee and founder of Divo Group. “This celebration ensures that legacy is passed on to the next generation.”For David Michaël Tafuri, Executive Director of the North American Congolese Trade Association, the event’s significance goes beyond sport and music. “The Rumble in the Jungle captured the world’s attention. This year’s tribute will spotlight Congo as a destination of global opportunity for trade, culture, and investment.”Muhammad Ali and George Foreman remain two of the most revered figures in the history of sport. Ali’s story as a Olympic gold medalist, civil rights icon, three-time world heavyweight champion, and founder of the Muhammad Ali Center is one of resilience, courage, and global impact. Foreman, known for his legendary punching power, went on to inspire millions as an entrepreneur, minister, and humanitarian.Now, in 2025, Kinshasa is once again stepping into the ring, this time, to celebrate legacy, unity, and the enduring power of music and sport.Il y a cinquante ans, le monde entier s’est arrêté pour assister à l’un des événements sportifs les plus légendaires de l’histoire : le « Rumble in the Jungle », lorsque Muhammad Ali a stupéfié George Foreman au cœur de l’Afrique, dans le stade Tata Raphaël de Kinshasa. Cet automne, la République Démocratique du Congo (RDC) invite le monde entier à revenir à Kinshasa pour célébrer le jubilé d’or de ce moment emblématique à travers une célébration culturelle historique.Sous le patronage de Son Excellence Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, Président de la RDC, et organisé par Divo International et Business Investments in Sports en partenariat avec le gouvernement congolais, cet hommage en trois temps se déroulera en septembre et octobre, avec pour objectif de rendre hommage au passé tout en inspirant une nouvelle génération.En hommage au phénomène culturel de 1974 qui a accompagné le combat originel, un festival de trois jours dédié à la musique et aux arts rassemblera des artistes de renommée mondiale venus des États-Unis aux côtés de légendes musicales africaines. Du 12 au 14 septembre 2025, cette programmation, conçue dans un esprit d’unité et de fierté nationale, mettra en lumière les profondes connexions artistiques entre l’Afrique et sa diaspora, avec des concerts, des hommages et de nouvelles initiatives culturelles visant à encourager la jeunesse à travers la musique, le sport et la créativité.« Ce festival est une célébration de l’unité, ce même esprit qui a fait du Rumble in the Jungle un moment historique, » a déclaré la star internationale Fally Ipupa, qui fera partie des têtes d’affiche de l’événement. « Bienvenue à Kinshasa ! »Un gala caritatif aura lieu le samedi 25 octobre dans l’un des lieux les plus emblématiques de Kinshasa, au profit de la Fondation Muhammad Ali. Les fonds recueillis permettront de poursuivre la mission d’Ali pour la citoyenneté mondiale, l’égalité et l’inspiration – un héritage vivant à travers le Muhammad Ali Center à Louisville, Kentucky.À la date exacte du combat originel, le jeudi 30 octobre, Kinshasa dévoilera le Stade Ali Foreman, anciennement Stade Tata Raphaël, récemment rénové. Cette inauguration sera marquée par un combat de boxe d’exception opposant deux géants contemporains du ring, dans une ambiance qui fera revivre l’écho du passé.« Le combat Ali-Foreman a montré au monde la force et la fierté de l’Afrique, » a déclaré Deo Kasongo, président du comité d’organisation et fondateur du groupe Divo. « Cette célébration permet de transmettre cet héritage aux générations futures. »Pour David Michaël Tafuri, Directeur Exécutif de la North American Congolese Trade Association, la portée de cet événement dépasse le cadre du sport et de la musique : « Le Rumble in the Jungle a captivé l’attention mondiale. Le tribut de cette année mettra en lumière la RDC comme une destination d’opportunités mondiales en matière de commerce, de culture et d’investissement. »Muhammad Ali et George Foreman demeurent deux des figures les plus emblématiques de l’histoire du sport. Le parcours d’Ali – médaillé d’or olympique, icône des droits civiques, triple champion du monde poids lourds et fondateur du Muhammad Ali Center – incarne la résilience, le courage et l’impact mondial. Foreman, célèbre pour sa puissance légendaire, a ensuite inspiré des millions de personnes en tant qu’entrepreneur, pasteur et philanthrope.Aujourd’hui, en 2025, Kinshasa remonte sur le ring – cette fois, pour célébrer l’héritage, l’unité et le pouvoir intemporel de la musique et du sport.

