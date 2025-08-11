Health Tech Academy Launches Endoscopy Technician Certification Program

Doctor in blue uniform and eyeglasses using or testing new medical equipment in hospital

Self-paced Endoscopy Technician program prepares students for certification through online modules in GI procedures and endoscopic equipment handling.

In just six weeks, learners can gain the hands-on knowledge and technical foundation needed to pursue certification and step into essential roles on GI care teams.” — Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Tech Academy is proud to introduce its latest training opportunity: a fully online Endoscopy Technician program designed to launch students into the growing field of GI healthcare. Created in partnership with clinical experts, this program focuses on real-world skills like patient prep, scope care, sterilization practices, and procedure room support. The six-week curriculum blends on-demand learning with live coaching sessions, allowing students to train on a flexible schedule while receiving professional guidance. Open to anyone with a high school diploma or GED, the program helps learners build confidence and competence for support roles in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and endoscopy centers.Health Tech Academy (HTA) created its Endoscopy Technician certification program to prepare future healthcare workers with the technical skills, clinical knowledge, and patient-focused mindset needed to support today’s GI care teams. The structured weekly curriculum covers key topics such as endoscope processing, patient safety, anatomy of the digestive system, infection prevention, and procedural assistance—taught by experienced industry professionals.“We’re excited to introduce a program that opens doors for students to enter the field of endoscopy with confidence,” said Shamsah Noorani, CEO of Health Tech Academy. “In just six weeks, learners can gain the hands-on knowledge and technical foundation needed to pursue certification and step into essential roles on GI care teams. Our goal is to make healthcare training more accessible—while preparing students to have an immediate, positive impact in clinical environments.”Health Tech Academy’s Endoscopy Technician program connects students with seasoned healthcare professionals who bring real-world experience from GI clinics and hospital settings. Through one-on-one mentorship and expert-led support, learners receive the kind of personalized guidance rarely found in traditional education models. The program emphasizes skill-building in a low-pressure, flexible environment that adapts to each student’s pace and needs. With streamlined coursework, prompt feedback, and an all-inclusive tuition that covers learning materials and certification prep, this online pathway offers an accessible, career-focused alternative to conventional training programs.“Our new Endoscopy Technician program equips students with the technical training, guided mentorship, and job-ready skills needed to thrive in GI healthcare settings,” said Danish Khan, Product Manager at Health Tech Academy. “From the engaging online modules to personalized career planning tools and our career evaluation assessment , every part of the program was built to address workforce needs and prepare learners for in-demand roles in endoscopic care.”This new Endoscopy Technician program joins Health Tech Academy’s growing lineup of career-focused healthcare certifications , which includes training for pharmacy technicians, medical assistants, healthcare IT professionals, sterile processing technicians, and more. Each program is built for flexibility, speed, and accessibility — offering a streamlined path into healthcare without the expense or timeline of a traditional degree. With self-paced options, affordable tuition, and career-aligned outcomes, Health Tech Academy gives aspiring endoscopy technicians the tools to launch rewarding careers on a schedule that fits their lives.This program is the most recent in Health Tech Academy’s established portfolio of healthcare certification programs, including their in-demand certifications for aspiring patient care technicians, sterile processing technicians, medical assistants, and healthcare IT professionals. Designed for efficiency and flexibility, our Endoscopy Technician program offers a streamlined path into GI healthcare—without the cost or time commitment of a college degree. With self-paced learning and accessible tuition, Health Tech Academy helps students build in-demand clinical skills while managing work, family, and everyday responsibilities.

