AHA podcast: Workforce Culture is the Key to Patient Outcomes

Nell Buhlman, chief administrative officer and head of strategy at Press Ganey, and Chris DeRienzo, M.D., AHA chief physician executive, explore the data-backed connection between employee engagement and patient outcomes. By using real examples — from transformation teams to leadership engagement — they highlight how intentional culture building translates to measurable gains in safety, trust and patient satisfaction. LISTEN NOW

