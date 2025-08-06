Attorney General Ford Sues Trump Administration for Blocking Planned Parenthood from Receiving Medicaid Funding

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he has sued the Trump administration over the sweeping budget reconciliation law — specifically the “Defund Provision” — signed by President Donald Trump this month. He is joined in this suit by a coalition of 22 attorneys general and the governor of Pennsylvania.

The “Defund Provision,” which targets Planned Parenthood, is a direct attack on the healthcare access of millions of low-income Americans, disproportionally affecting women, LGBTQ+ individuals and communities of color. This provision specifically blocks Medicaid reimbursements for essential healthcare services — such as cancer screenings, birth control and STI testing — at Planned Parenthood health centers. AG Ford and the coalition are asking the court to enjoin the Trump administration from implementing this devastating and unlawful provision, which will lead to widespread disruptions in preventative care and increase healthcare costs if allowed to stand. The states should not be co-opted into executing this unconstitutional provision.

“This targeted attack on Planned Parenthood will have disastrous consequences for the health and safety of Nevadans," said AG Ford. "In addition, the bill’s restrictions on funding to Planned Parenthood overstep the legal authority of Congress. This unconstitutional attack shows a complete lack of concern by this administration and many members of Congress for the ability of Americans to access needed health care services. I will not let them strip away these services from Nevadans without a fight."

The reconciliation bill is a sweeping Republican-led law signed by the president last month. Among its many provisions, one of the most detrimental sections is a clause that blocks federal Medicaid funding for essential medical services such as cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and wellness exams provided at Planned Parenthood health centers.

Defunding Planned Parenthood threatens at least 200 health centers nationwide, affecting healthcare for more than 1.1 million people, many of whom are unlikely to be able to receive care elsewhere. Despite claims by Republican lawmakers that other healthcare centers can absorb these patients, recent findings from the Guttmacher Institute indicated that alternative locations do not have the capacity to serve the number of Americans who currently rely on Planned Parenthood for their healthcare.

Planned Parenthood Federation of American filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration challenging the prohibited Medicaid reimbursements. But last week, following the expiration of a temporary restraining order enjoining the Defund Provision, most Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide became cut off from Medicaid funding. Yesterday, July 28, the court granted Planned Parenthood’s injunction in full, concluding that the “Defund Provision” violates the First Amendment and Equal Protection clause as well as the prohibition on Bills of Attainder in the U.S. Constitution.

In today’s filing, the coalition argue that the “Defund Provision,” which prohibits Medicaid reimbursements for Planned Parenthood, is impermissibly ambiguous and violates Congress’ Spending Clause power. They highlight that the provision is likely to increase health risks, including delayed diagnoses of STIs and cancer and increased unintended pregnancies, which will result not only in widespread and devastating effects on the health of our most vulnerable residents, but also increased costs of $30 million over the next five years and $52 million over the next ten years in Medicaid programs. They urge the court to enjoin the Trump administration from implementing the provision in order to prevent d the tremendous harm this will have on public health and welfare of their states, as well as the increased costs to the states.

AG Ford and the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, brought this lawsuit.

Read a copy of the complaint.

