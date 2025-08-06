Attorney General Ford Joins Bipartisan Effort to Protect Veterans’ Education Benefits

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced he has joined a bipartisan coalition of 51 other attorneys general in filing a Virginia-led amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to stand with military veterans and their families to ensure they receive full G.I. Bill education benefits by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The case, Yoon v. Collins, centers on Lieutenant Colonel Paul Yoon, a decorated Virginia Army veteran who served nearly 24 years, including deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo. Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Rudisill v. McDonough, the VA continues to deny LTC Yoon full G.I. Bill education benefits and has blocked him from transferring those benefits to his daughter.

“The Supreme Court has been clear on the benefits that our veterans can accrue through their service, and the VA must honor that decision,” said AG Ford. “Our veterans deserve the benefits they were promised. They served our country, and our country must serve them in return.”

In Rudisill v. McDonough, the Supreme Court held that veterans who qualify under both the Montgomery and Post-9/11 GI Bills are entitled to 48 months of combined education benefits based on their total length of service. The VA’s refusal to apply that ruling to LTC Yoon’s case directly contradicts the Supreme Court’s decision and undermines the federal government’s commitment to those who have served.

Joining AG Ford on the amicus brief are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Read a copy of the brief.

###