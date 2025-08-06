Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Ringleaders and Accomplices in Behavioral Health Fraud Ring

Las Vegas, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the conclusion of an investigation and prosecution that involved numerous fraudulent behavioral health companies operating in Southern Nevada.

Beginning in July 2017, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) opened an investigation into two mental health Medicaid provider businesses, Top Notch Behavioral Health and Shepherds Heart Services, for submitting claims to Medicaid for services not actually rendered. The initial investigation into these provider companies showed that they were linked to a wider group of individuals and providers who were involved in a similar scheme of billing Medicaid fraudulently.

“I am proud of the work of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in working with other agencies to investigate this case and obtain convictions against these individuals to hold them accountable,” said AG Ford. “My office will continue to hold people and companies that defraud the Medicaid system accountable and ensure Medicaid funds are available for those people that are in need of services.”

The initial investigation showed that the vast majority of individuals and companies identified were linked via a church that, at the time, was operated by Greg and Carol Kirby. The MFCU solicited the assistance of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Task Force (IRS-CTF) in investigating such a large number of individuals and providers. The investigation showed that many of the providers were submitting false claims to Medicaid for services that were not actually rendered; linking mental health practitioners to their companies when said practitioners never actually worked for the companies; and billing Medicaid as if practitioners were providing more than twenty-four hours of service a day. Individuals also made false representations to Medicaid regarding the company owners’ criminal histories and did not disclose those histories in an attempt to enroll as Medicaid providers.

Because the investigation also involved allegations of possible IRS fraud, the case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO), District of Nevada. Although the matter was prosecuted by the USAO, MFCU staff were instrumental in obtaining the convictions. MFCU staff testified before federal grand juries to obtain indictments and assisted in interpretation and understanding of fraud theories.

In addition, MFCU staff assisted in claims analysis and providing proof of fraud amounts as well as background on behavioral health fraud and the intricacies of behavioral health cases that the MFCU has successfully prosecuted at the state level for well over a decade.

Based on the investigation conducted by the MFCU and IRS-CTF, criminal convictions were obtained as follows:

Lavell Worthy: Convicted on 5/19/2021 in state court of Intentional Failure to Maintain Adequate Records, ordered to pay $100,000 in costs and restitution, and sentenced to one year probation. Erica Goodley: Convicted on 4/20/2022 in federal court of Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud, ordered to pay $499,440.70 in restitution, and sentenced to three years’ probation. Billy Kirby: Convicted on 4/20/2022 in federal court of Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud, ordered to pay $499,440.70 in restitution, and sentenced to three years’ probation. Robert Bailey: Convicted on 7/7/2022 in federal court of Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud and sentenced to fifteen months imprisonment. Henrietta Binford: Convicted on 4/29/2024 in federal court of Healthcare Fraud and Aiding and Abetting, ordered to pay $1,250,323.39 in restitution, and sentenced to ten months’ imprisonment. Carol Kirby: Convicted on 7/31/2024 in federal court of Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the United States, ordered to pay $372,502.68, and sentenced to five years’ probation. Antonette Harris: Convicted on 8/26/2024 in federal court of Healthcare Fraud and Aiding and Abetting, ordered to pay $707,885.42, and sentenced to five years’ probation. Gregory Kirby: Convicted on 1/23/2025 in federal court of Conspiracy to Commit an Offense Against the US, ordered to pay $372,502.68, and sentenced to five years’ probation. Joseph Brice: Convicted on 2/18/2025 in federal court of Monetary Transactions in Criminally Derived Property, ordered to pay $392,140.50 in restitution, and sentenced to ten months’ imprisonment. Regina Brice: Convicted on 4/17/2025 in Federal court of Healthcare Fraud and Aiding and Abetting, ordered to pay $1,137,513.00, and sentenced to four years’ probation. Marcus Millner: Convicted on 6/11/2025 in Federal court of Conspiracy to Commit Health Care Fraud, ordered to pay $1,027,575.09 in restitution, and sentenced to two years’ probation.

Overall, the investigation resulted in eleven separate individuals being convicted of crimes related to their roles in the Medicaid fraud and operating fraudulent behavioral health companies. Additionally, the investigation and subsequent prosecutions resulted in restitution of approximately $5.5 million being ordered to be repaid to Medicaid.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

