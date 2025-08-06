PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 6, 2025 EDCOM 2: Valenzuela City's "Nanay Teacher Plus": empowering parents to support literacy of their children Mayor Wes Gatchalian of Valenzuela City has proudly accepted the Second Congressional Commission's (EDCOM 2) "Bayang Bumabasa Challenge", emphasizing Valenzuela's unwavering commitment to education and literacy through its comprehensive programs, particularly the impactful "Nanay Teacher Plus" parenting program. This initiative is a cornerstone of the city's vision to empower parents and teachers to support Valenzuelano students in the city's schools. Gatchalian featured the city's dedication to fostering a culture of learning, believing that quality education is crucial for shaping the minds and character of its young citizens. This dedication is encapsulated in the Education 360 Degrees Investment Program, which has been recognized as an outstanding literacy program by the National Literacy Awards, received the Seal of Good Education Governance in 2024, and the Galing Puok Awards in 2015. Its broad objective is to address every educational challenge, from inside the home to within the school. A key component of this holistic approach is the "Nanay Teacher Plus" parenting program. This vital initiative focuses on equipping parents with the appropriate techniques to effectively support their children's learning journey. It aims to empower and equip parents on how to teach and discipline their children, and help them boost their children's academic success and character. This is accomplished through a three-day seminar and workshop with parents and teachers, covering topics on parenting and specific techniques to support their children as they continue their educational journey in Valenzuela City's schools. Participants are also encouraged to organize parenting workshops in their own schools, cascading learnings and techniques which empower both parents and teachers. Since its inception in 2014 and continuing through 2025, over 947,968 parents have actively participated in this program, underscoring its significant reach and impact. Former EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson and Former Valenzuela City Mayor Sherwin Gatcalian has also used the program as the inspiration for Republic Act 11908, or the Parenting Effectiveness Service Program, which seeks to assist parents and parent-substitutes in strengthening their knowledge and skills in responding to their parental duties and responsibilities. In addition to the "Nanay Teacher Plus" program, Valenzuela City's commitment to education is demonstrated through several other successful initiatives: The Valenzuela Summer Reading Camp, now in its 10th year, provides supplementary guidance in reading and comprehension for Grade 3, 4, and 5 students. By 2025, this program had already assisted 90,862 students. Recognizing a growing need, Valenzuela is launching a Math Camp this year, to run concurrently with the reading camp, addressing challenges in mathematics comprehension. Through the "Balik Eskwela" initiative, all students from Kindergarten to Grade 6, including those in ALSS and SPED programs, receive Balik Eskwela School Kits, while elementary and high school students receive new uniforms. Since its launch, 912,394 kits have been distributed. Valenzuela City also boasts the first-ever Valenzuela City Library, which recorded over 400,000 visitors in its first year alone. To further encourage reading among the youth, three more libraries are planned. Mayor Gatchalian emphasized the collective effort required to cultivate young minds and personalities through quality education. Following Valenzuela City's embrace of the challenge, Mayor Wes Gatchalian has now passed the "Mayors for Literacy Challenge" to the Mayor Emi Calixto of Pasay City. The full video can be watched here: https://www.facebook.com/WESGatchalian/videos/1421899972435752/

