August 6, 2025

August 6, 2025 Pia's explanation of vote on VP Sara Duterte's impeachment case Senator Pia Cayetano voted YES to archive the impeachment case, citing the Supreme Court's ruling that the fourth complaint was "null and void ab initio" -- legally invalid from the very beginning -- and that "the Senate did not acquire jurisdiction to constitute itself into an impeachment court." - She said that being void ab initio means it produces no rights, imposes no duties, and affords no protection. It has no legal effect. It is, in legal contemplation, inoperative as if it has not been passed. As such, it cannot justify an official act taken under it. - She emphasized that *the Supreme Court's decision is "immediately executory" - which means it must be followed regardless of any motion for reconsideration filed by the House of Representatives. - Citing Article VIII, Section 1 of the Constitution, she stressed the Supreme Court's power to determine grave abuse of discretion by any branch of government, including Congress. - As a senator, she reiterated her commitment to her oath of office: to faithfully discharge her duties and be guided by the Constitution. "I am a member of the Senate and I am a lawyer. I am bound by my solemn oath. Nag-oath po tayo last week lang. Ang sabi dun sa oath, I will well and faithfully discharge to the best of my ability the duties of my position. Ginusto ko ba ito? Do I want to be a judge here? Hindi po. [...] Kasi napakahirap humusga ng ibang. But this is my solemn duty. It is my duty. I took an oath. And therefore, gustuhin ko man o hindi, I have to make a decision. And binabase ko ang aking desisyon kung ano ang sinabi ng Supreme Court." - As a lawyer, she invoked her lawyer's oath: to uphold the Constitution and act in the interest of the people as an Officer of the Court. "Yun naman pong aming lawyer's oath: I do solemnly swear that I accept the honor, privilege, duty, and responsibility of practicing law in the Philippines as an Officer of the Court in the interest of our people." - "I declare fealty to the Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines. Idudugtong ko yung oath na yun doon sa sinabi ng Supreme Court na kailangan sundin ang Constitution at siya ho ang magpapaliwanag kung papano i-interpret ang Constitution." - "My duty, as a senator and as a lawyer, is to be guided by evidence, by the rule of law, and by the principles enshrined in our Constitution. For these reasons, Mr. President, I cast my vote as yes. Thank you."

