IPD Introduces Friction-Welded Piston for Detroit 60 Series 12.7L Engines

IPD Friction-Welded Steel Piston

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC), a global leader in heavy-duty engine parts, proudly announces the launch of its friction-welded steel piston for Detroit 60 Series 12.7L engines. Designed specifically for modern diesel demands, this advanced piston delivers exceptional strength, thermal efficiency, and long-term reliability in challenging on-highway conditions.

Replacing the legacy two-piece articulated piston (steel crown with aluminum skirt), IPD’s friction-welded piston represents a significant upgrade. Its robust steel design ensures superior durability and enhanced resistance to thermal stress and fatigue, meeting rigorous modern engine performance requirements.

IPD offers the friction-welded piston exclusively in full-cylinder sets, alongside comprehensive rebuild solutions, including:

- 23532554SP: IPD Steel Friction-Welded Piston Detroit 60 Series 12.7L Cylinder Kit

- KIF2554SP/33: In-Frame Engine Kit

- KOF2554SP/32: Out-Of-Frame Engine Kit

“IPD’s friction-welded piston is a significant advancement for the Detroit 60 Series engine,” said Michael Badar, President of IPD. “Our customers rely on IPD’s engineering expertise to deliver solutions that extend engine life, improve performance, and reduce operational downtime.”

All IPD quality parts for Detroit engines are backed by an industry-leading 2-year warranty with unlimited miles for on-highway diesel applications, providing exceptional peace of mind and confidence for fleet operators and maintenance professionals.

For more information about IPD’s friction-welded piston for the Detroit 60 Series 12.7L, visit IPDParts.com or contact their customer support team at sales@ipdparts.com.

About IPD

Established in 1955, IPD (Industrial Parts Depot, LLC) is a trusted manufacturer of industrial parts and serves a diverse range of industries, including on-highway, construction, oil and gas, power generation, marine, and more. IPD provides the heavy-duty engine market with quality and innovative parts to extend the equipment's life and performance, while providing value and improving the bottom line. IPD customers can rely on exceptional customer service and superior support anywhere in the world. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, and Waukesha® engine applications. For more information, visit IPDParts.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

