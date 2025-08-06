Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into Beto O’Rourke’s radical organization, Powered by People, for unlawful activity, including potentially operating an illegal financial influence scheme to bribe runaway Democrats who fled Texas to break quorum.

“Any Democrat coward breaking the law by taking a Beto Bribe will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas cannot be bought. I look forward to thoroughly reviewing all of the documents and communications obtained throughout this investigation. These jet-setting runaways have already lost public trust by abandoning our state, and Texans deserve to know if they received illegal bribes to do it.”

According to public reports, Powered by People has been one of the top groups bankrolling the Texas House Democrat members who abandoned Texans and vacated their offices. By providing these liberal lawmakers with the funds to flee the state, Powered by People may have violated bribery laws. Powered by People and the runaway Democrats may have also violated other Texas laws, including, but not limited to, those governing campaign or officeholder contributions and expenditures, coercion of a public servant, and abuse of office.

As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton has issued a Request to Examine, which demands documents and communications from the group regarding potentially unlawful activity, including its involvement in the Democrats’ scheme to break quorum.

Attorney General Paxton has announced that he will take aggressive legal action against runaway Democrats who do not present themselves before the House by the Speaker’s deadline of Friday.