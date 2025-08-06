DOH ANNOUNCES FREE MEDICAL CANNABIS CME/CE COURSES FOR HAWAIʻI HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

Posted on Aug 6, 2025 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is now offering free accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Education (CE) courses on medical cannabis to licensed healthcare providers in the state. These evidence-based courses are designed to give healthcare providers a foundational understanding of the endocannabinoid system, the largest signaling system in the body, and the clinical application of medical cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD).

Forty states have legalized cannabis for medical use, based on a growing body of scientific evidence showing its effectiveness in managing specific conditions, including chronic pain, chemotherapy-included nausea and vomiting (CINV), multiple sclerosis spasticity, and certain seizure disorders. While cannabis remains a Schedule I controlled substance at the federal level, it can offer a viable and often transformative alternative for patients who have not responded to conventional therapies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has even approved several cannabinoid-based drugs, including Epidiolex to treat severe forms of epilepsy in children, Marinol to treat CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in HIV patients, and Cesamet to treat CINV.

Through these courses, healthcare providers can gain a better understanding of the pharmacology of cannabinoids, potential therapeutic benefits and appropriate dosing strategies. Equipping providers with this knowledge can improve care for patients who are already using cannabis or who may benefit from its use.

“With more than 120,000 patients having enrolled in Hawaiʻi’s medical cannabis program since its inception and about 30,000 patients currently registered, healthcare providers will likely encounter patients using cannabis for medical purposes,” said Dr. Kenneth Fink, DOH director. “Recognizing potential side effects and drug interactions will help improve patient safety.”

While medical cannabis offers therapeutic benefits for many patients, it is important to recognize that its use can pose serious risks for certain vulnerable populations. Individuals who are immunocompromised, pregnant, breastfeeding, or with a history of mental health disorders may be at increased risk of adverse effects. In rare cases, there may be serious adverse effects such as cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome or acute psychosis. As with any therapy, careful clinical evaluation and ongoing monitoring are essential to ensure patient safety.

Licensed healthcare providers in Hawaiʻi are encouraged to take advantage of the Hawaiʻi Medical Cannabis Course Bundle, which is available free to the first 200 registrants. After the initial 200 enrollments, the course will remain available for a fee set by the course provider. Instructions for complimentary access can be found on the DOH Office of Medical Cannabis and Control (OMCCR) website. The bundle includes a three-credit CME/CE course on medical cannabis and a two-credit CME/CE course on the use of CBD in clinical care, which are fully accredited for all healthcare providers. The bundle also includes a module on Hawaiʻi’s medical cannabis rules and regulations.

For instructions on how to access the free Hawaiʻi Medical Cannabis Course Bundle, click here.

For information on medical cannabis and the program’s services and activities, click here.

# # #