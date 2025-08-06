Investments in Infrastructure, Education Promote Economic Growth in Beatrice

Pictured from left to right: Beatrice Mayor Bob Morgan, Beatrice City Council President Mike McLain, NGage Executive Director Rachel Kreikemeier, and DED Southeast Development Consultant Kris Benson

Investments in education, housing, and transportation are encouraging economic growth in the City of Beatrice (pop.12,272). This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) announced the city’s recertification in the Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) program. DED’s Southeast Development Consultant Kris Benson recognized the Beatrice City Council and Gage Area Growth Enterprise (NGage) officials for their involvement in the EDCC Program on Monday, August 4th.

Beatrice first earned membership in the EDCC program in 2009 and qualified for recertification in 2014, 2020 and 2025. The city is one of 38 Nebraska communities in the program, which is sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED. State officials established the EDCC program in 2005 to recognize communities for preparedness to attract new industries and grow existing businesses. Qualifying communities must identify well-defined programs to actively engage with existing businesses and offer supportive environments for new development projects. This includes documenting available sites and buildings, local financing and incentive programs, and strategic plans for economic development.

Strong partnerships between the city and development leaders are creating key opportunities for entrepreneurs. NGage secured funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development program in 2024, which will support first floor renovations at the historic Paddock Hotel in Beatrice. The space will serve as a downtown business incubator and co-working space. The project also received support from the city, NGage, Mainstreet Beatrice, and Hoppe Development.

Community leaders leveraged additional federal funding for downtown development through a $21.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The award from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program will re-route Highway 136 to enhance pedestrian access downtown and beautify the city’s center.

“Revitalizing downtown Beatrice through updated accessibility and infrastructure will enhance our quality of life, while positioning our community for future development opportunities,” said NGage Executive Director Rachel Kreikemeier.

The Beatrice Public School District celebrated the opening of a new elementary school in the fall of 2024, marking a significant investment in education. In addition, redevelopment work is underway on three former elementary school properties, with plans to create 25 senior living units, 36 single-family home lots, and six townhouses.

The city received federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for Downtown Revitalization (DTR) in 2022. The $435,000 grant assisted in business façade improvements such as foundation repairs, storefront window replacements, and electrical and plumbing upgrades. In 2024, the city qualified for $480,000 from the CDBG Program for Public Works, which will support residential street improvements. DED administers and awards funding from the CDBG program for the State of Nebraska.

Leaders in Beatrice also prioritized emergency response infrastructure, with the completion of a new fire station in 2021.

“The EDCC program has encouraged our local leaders to connect with Nebraska’s resource providers,” said Kreikemeier. “These partnerships are essential in our efforts to qualify for these highly competitive grant programs, which help capitalize on new development opportunities.”

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community Program, Contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-655-0919 or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/edcc.