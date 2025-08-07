INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED DEMONOLOGIST WARNS OF GATEWAY DANGERS AT OCCULT MUSEUM: 'YOU’RE VISITING WITH A DEMON'

Chris and Harmony DeFlorio

Chris and Harmony DeFlorio urge the public to think twice before engaging with Annabelle and other haunted objects

Haunted objects are nothing to be played around with. Annabelle is one of the most famous examples we have of how demonic entities can cause chaos and even violence in the lives of human beings.” — Chris DeFlorio

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally-acclaimed demonologist and retired NYPD officer Chris DeFlorio, alongside his wife Harmony, a former FDNY EMT, is issuing a public warning following the recent announcement that comedian Matt Rife has acquired the Warrens’ infamous occult museum, including its most dangerous object, the Annabelle doll.The DeFlorios, a married team of faith-based supernatural investigators , have handled hundreds of paranormal emergencies across the country, blending law enforcement, medical, and spiritual expertise to address high-risk hauntings, curses, and demonic attachments. Now, they are publicly offering their services to be the first ones allowed inside the new museum to conduct a spiritual risk assessment and bless the doll before others are exposed. Their only goal: to make sure anyone who comes into contact with the museum is safe.“Haunted objects are nothing to be played around with,” said Chris DeFlorio. “They are used as conduits for demons to find their way into our lives. Annabelle is one of the most famous examples we have of how demonic entities can cause chaos and even violence in the lives of human beings.”The duo points to specific warnings from the late Lorraine Warren, one of the most respected figures in paranormal investigation, who insisted the Annabelle doll should never be touched or moved.“Lorraine Warren made it very clear that this doll should not be messed with and there’s a reason for that,” Chris emphasized. “All of this fear and curiosity creates energy, that’s what demons thrive on, that’s what increases their ability to manifest and torment. Turning Annabelle into a pop culture icon isn’t just irresponsible, it’s dangerous.”The DeFlorios say they were compelled to speak up after hearing the museum was being reopened to the public. They have reached out to Matt Rife’s team and are waiting to hear back, but stress their intentions are rooted in protection, not panic.“We don’t want to scare people,” adds Harmony. “But when you deal with spiritual danger, the consequences can be very real. If Matt is going to display this collection, we want to help ensure it’s done safely for him, for his team, and for the public.”If Rife accepts, the DeFlorios would be the first to enter the museum under new ownership, conducting a spiritual risk assessment and blessing the collection.Chris and Harmony have been featured in the 2023 doc It’s Coming , are frequently featured in the news surrounding their caseload and expert commentary on spiritual and visionary killer cases. Chris is currently on tour promoting his book Called Into Darkness: Two NYC First Responders Battle the Supernatural , which has recently been optioned for a feature film.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.