Confronting Hospice Fraud: Attorney General Bonta Launches Public Awareness Campaign to Protect Californians and Prevent Abuse Within Hospice Care System

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at educating the public and providing vital reporting resources to individuals and families who may have been impacted by hospice fraud. This initiative includes a comprehensive suite of resources to empower individuals and families with the knowledge and support they need to protect themselves from hospice fraud. Its goal is to ensure that individuals and families understand their rights, recognize red flags in hospice care, and know where and how to report if they suspect fraudulent activity.

“Hospice fraud exploits individuals at their most vulnerable moments — often targeting the elderly, the terminally ill, and those unfamiliar with the complexities of end-of-life care. From enrolling ineligible patients to billing for services never rendered, these unethical practices drain critical public resources and cause immeasurable harm to families,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Our message is simple: Hospice care should be about compassion, not corruption. This initiative builds on our ongoing efforts to protect patients and families and arm them with the knowledge they need to recognize and report fraudulent behavior.”

Hospice care is specialized care for people who are terminally ill and nearing the end of their life. Instead of curative treatment for their illness, hospice focuses on making the patient as comfortable as possible in their last days. Hospice fraud occurs when hospice providers take advantage of the hospice system for financial gain. Hospice fraud has become an epidemic in California, specifically in the greater Los Angeles area, with a large concentration of hospice companies located in Van Nuys, Glendale, Burbank, and North Hollywood. This has become an alarming problem that goes against everything hospice care is meant to be — it can seriously harm patients and cost taxpayers through false billings to Medi-Cal.

California Department of Justice’s Hospice Fraud Initiative

Building on its efforts to combat hospice fraud, the California Department of Justice’s new hospice fraud initiative aims to empower patients, families, law enforcement, and healthcare providers with the knowledge needed to recognize and report fraudulent practices in the hospice care system. The initiative includes:

Educational materials: Public service announcements and informational materials through billboards and radio spots across the Los Angeles area.

Public service announcements and informational materials through billboards and radio spots across the Los Angeles area. Community forums and stakeholder engagement : Sessions led by California Department of Justice Division of Medi-Cal Fraud & Elder Abuse’s legal experts to help law enforcement and healthcare professionals recognize and respond to hospice fraud.

: Sessions led by California Department of Justice Division of Medi-Cal Fraud & Elder Abuse’s legal experts to help law enforcement and healthcare professionals recognize and respond to hospice fraud. Support services: A dedicated helpline and web portal for reporting suspected fraud and online resources and guides for patients and caregivers.

Common Fraud Schemes

In recent years, there has been a huge increase in hospice fraud. Hospice fraud involves intentionally deceptive practices by hospice providers aimed at using the healthcare system for financial gain. These fraud schemes can include:

Submitting false claims for services not rendered.

Billing for services that are not medically necessary.

Engaging in kickback schemes to receive patient referrals.

Enrolling and billing for patients who do not meet the criteria for hospice care, including those who are not terminally ill.

Recognizing the Signs of Hospice Fraud

If you or a loved one is receiving hospice care, here are some red flags that could signal fraud:

Little or No Care Is Actually Being Provided

o The patient isn’t getting regular visits from nurses, aides, or caregivers.

o The patient is not receiving medication, nutrition, or other promised services or equipment.

o Scheduled visits are missed often or happen at odd or inconsistent times.

o The hospice team rarely checks in or is hard to reach.

The Patient Doesn’t Seem That Sick

o The patient was signed up for hospice but doesn’t appear to have a life-limiting illness.

o The person can still do most of their usual daily activities with no major changes.

o There’s no clear diagnosis explaining why hospice was recommended.

No One Explained What Hospice Really Is

o The family or patient didn’t fully understand that hospice is for end-of-life care.

o Hospice services started without a clear referral or explanation from the patient’s regular doctor.

You Were Offered Gifts or Incentives

o Someone offered you gift cards, groceries, or cash in exchange for signing up.

o The offer felt too good to be true or came from someone you didn’t know.

Hospice Services Are Dragging on Without Updates

o The patient has been in hospice care longer than six months with no change or discussion.

o There’s no clear plan for care, and no one is talking about the next steps.

o The staff seems rushed, unprofessional, or poorly trained.

o You’re getting bills or Medi-Cal statements for services that don’t match what’s happening.

o You or your loved one feels pressured to stay enrolled, even if it doesn’t feel right.

Tips to Protect Against Hospice Fraud:

Know the purpose : Hospice is for terminally ill patients nearing end of life.

: Hospice is for terminally ill patients nearing end of life. Check with your doctor : Always consult the patient’s regular doctor before agreeing to hospice.

: Always consult the patient’s regular doctor before agreeing to hospice. Watch for red flags : Avoid services offered without a referral, or providers offering incentives like gift cards.

: Avoid services offered without a referral, or providers offering incentives like gift cards. Ask questions : Legitimate hospice providers will be transparent about services and billing.

: Legitimate hospice providers will be transparent about services and billing. Verify providers : Use licensed, accredited hospice services and check reviews.

: Use licensed, accredited hospice services and check reviews. Understand your benefits : Know what Medi-Cal or insurance covers to spot false charges.

: Know what Medi-Cal or insurance covers to spot false charges. Keep records : Document all care and compare with insurance statements.

: Document all care and compare with insurance statements. Report fraud: Speak up if anything looks suspicious and report it right away.

To report suspected hospice fraud:

Submit a Complaint Online at https://oag.ca.gov/dmfea/reporting

Call the Attorney General's Division of Medi-Cal Fraud & Elder Abuse Complaint Line Toll-free at: (800) 722-0432

(800) 722-0432 Send a Written Complaint by Mail:

California Department of Justice

Division of Medi-Cal Fraud Elder Abuse

P.O. Box 944255

Sacramento, CA 94244-2550

Since taking office, the Attorney General has filed criminal charges against 109 individuals with hospice fraud-related offenses and conducted 24 civil investigations, which resulted in multiple civil filings. To learn more, please click here.

For more information on hospice fraud please see our consumer alert here. You can also find a brochure in English here, and one in Spanish here. As part of this initiative California DOJ launched a billboard campaign, you can find an image of the billboard here.