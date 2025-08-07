Aviation Lubricants Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aviation Lubricants Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aviation Lubricants Market Through 2025?

The market size for aviation lubricants has experienced significant growth in the past few years. Projected to expand from $1.89 billion in 2024 to $2 billion in 2025, it has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The remarkable growth during the historical period can be due to regulatory shifts, environmental awareness, a higher number of aircraft and air travelers, increases in defense spending, and an escalation in investment for research and development endeavors.

In the coming years, the aviation lubricants market is projected to witness substantial growth. The market size is anticipated to expand to $2.66 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period include the surging demand for new commercial aircraft, governmental incentives, aging aircraft fleets, rising disposable income, and the need for fuel-efficient aircraft. The market trends over the forecast period include the application of IoT sensors for lubricant monitoring, improved additives, synthetic lubricants, bio-based lubricants, and focus on engine efficiency.

Download a free sample of the aviation lubricants market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7185&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Aviation Lubricants Market?

The aviation lubricants market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing air passenger traffic. Air travel, an essential means of transportation and services, has experienced a shift in the aircraft industry. This shift has resulted in an escalation in air traffic, leading to higher demand for new aircraft and maintenance of the current fleet. This uptick in passenger traffic necessitates a substantial supply of aircraft to areas where growth is predicted. Given the finite lifespan of aircraft, the importance of aviation lubrication emerges, rendering additional engine cooling, cleanliness, and corrosion prevention services to aircraft. This helps in maintaining a clean engine and ensuring the smooth functioning of pistons, thus extending the aircraft's life span. For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 76.0% increase in total passenger air traffic in March 2022 compared to March 2021, as measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs). Additionally, there was a remarkable surge in the air passenger market in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, contributing to 85% of the total air passenger traffic. As a result, the increasing air passenger traffic is likely to stimulate the demand for aviation lubricants in the forecast period.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Aviation Lubricants Market?

Major players in the Aviation Lubricants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Aerospace Lubricants Inc.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• The Chemours Company

• Lanxess AG

• Royal Dutch Shell plc

• NYCO Tournai Plant

• Langepas Uray and Kogalym oil Inc.

• Nye Lubricants Inc.

• Ragosine Oil Company

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Aviation Lubricants Market In The Future?

The development of eco-friendly and safe aviation fuel and lubricant is a key trend gaining popularity in the aviation lubricants market. Due to the increased environmental concern, the aviation lubricants market is witnessing the need for eco-friendly and safe aviation lubricants. Sustainable aviation fuel is being identified as a critical component in achieving these objectives. Many companies operating in aviation lubricants are developing lubricants that are ecofriendly and safe to use in nature to provide better products for their clients. The aim of the partnership is to enhance the performance and sustainability of Air Europa's fleet by providing high-quality AeroShell aviation lubricants, which support operational efficiencies and help reduce carbon emissions in alignment with both companies' sustainability goals.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Aviation Lubricants Market

The aviation lubricantsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Engine Oil, Grease, Special Lubricants And Additives, Hydraulic Fluid

2) By Aircrafts: Business Jets and Turboprop Planes, Large Commercial Jets, Piston Engine Aircraft, Defense Aircraft, Helicopters, Other Aircrafts

3) By Technology: Synthetic, Mineral Based

4) By Application: Hydraulic Systems, Engine

Subsegments:

1) By Engine Oil: Turbine Engine Oil, Piston Engine Oil, Synthetic Engine Oil

2) By Grease: Airframe Grease, General-Purpose Grease, High-Temperature Grease

3) By Special Lubricants and Additives: Anti-Wear Additives, Extreme Pressure Additives, Corrosion Inhibitors

4) By Hydraulic Fluid: Mineral-Based Hydraulic Fluid, Water-Based Hydraulic Fluid, Synthetic Hydraulic Fluid

View the full aviation lubricants market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-lubricants-global-market-report

Global Aviation Lubricants Market - Regional Insights

In the Aviation Lubricants Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading market region in 2024. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will see the swiftest growth in the forecast period. The report contours the landscape of several regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa within the global aviation lubricants market.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aviation Lubricants Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Iot In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-manufacturing-global-market-report

Aerospace Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Aerospace Defense Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-defense-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.