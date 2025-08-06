Lee Cossell & Feagley LLP Celebrates Attorney Nathaniel Lee’s Prestigious Win at the National Bar Association Convention

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Cossell & Feagley LLP proudly announces that Senior Partner Attorney Nathaniel Lee has been honored with three prestigious awards at the recent National Bar Association (NBA) Convention. Attorney Lee received the Civil Trial Advocacy Award for outstanding trial practice, the Presidential Award, and was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.

These accolades underscore Attorney Lee’s dedication to excellence in legal practice and his unwavering commitment to justice. His recognition highlights his influence and leadership within the legal community.

The Civil Trial Advocacy Award acknowledges Attorney Lee’s exceptional skills and achievements in trial practice, reflecting his dedication to representing clients with integrity and diligence. The Presidential Award recognizes his significant contributions to the legal field, while his induction into the NBA Hall of Fame cements his legacy as a distinguished legal professional.

“We are incredibly proud of Nathaniel’s achievements and the recognition he has received from the National Bar Association,” said a spokesperson for Lee Cossell & Feagley LLP. “His dedication to the legal profession and his clients is truly inspiring, and these awards are a testament to his outstanding career.”

Attorney Lee’s achievements continue to inspire both his colleagues and aspiring legal professionals. His work not only elevates the standards of legal practice but also reinforces the values of justice and advocacy.

About Lee Cossell & Feagley LLP

Lee Cossell & Feagley LLP is a leading personal injury law firm based in Indianapolis, dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation to clients. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm is committed to advocating for justice and achieving successful outcomes for those they represent.

