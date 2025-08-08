CORE Construction Services of Florida Launches Future First Responders EMT Scholarship for Broward County Students

CORE Construction presents a $10,000 donation to Broward College to launch the Future First Responders EMT Scholarship, supporting local students in EMT training. Pictured with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Broward College, and this year’s recipients. CORE Construction is a nationally recognized general contractor specializing in K-12, higher education, civic, public safety, and healthcare projects with a focus on quality, safety, and building stronger communities.

Fort Lauderdale-Based Contractor Donates $10,000 to Fund EMT Training for Two Broward College Students, South Florida’s Next Generation of First Responders

By funding EMT training at Broward College, we're helping the next generation of first responders get the education they need to serve, protect, and keep our neighborhoods safe.” — Cody Kiess, President of CORE Construction Services of Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Construction recently announced the launch of the Future First Responders EMT Scholarship. This new program will provide full funding for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training for two students annually at Broward College. Made possible through a $10,000 donation from CORE, the scholarship highlights the company's dedication to supporting the communities where it operates, builds, and resides.

The scholarship, developed in partnership with Broward College and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, is designed to help aspiring first responders enter the workforce without financial barriers. This initiative reflects CORE's broader philanthropic mission to strengthen local infrastructure not just through construction, but by empowering the people and professions at the heart of South Florida communities. The program will continue each school year, building a pipeline of skilled, local EMTs and a stronger, safer Broward County.

"At CORE Construction, building stronger communities goes far beyond the structures we create," said Cody Kiess, President of CORE Construction Services of Florida. "By funding EMT training at Broward College, we're helping the next generation of first responders get the education they need to serve, protect, and keep our neighborhoods safe. Supporting their journey is one way we can make a lasting impact in the communities we're proud to call home."

Representatives from Broward College and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue applauded the partnership, noting the critical need for well-trained EMTs in the region. "Broward College is dedicated to being the number one destination for academic excellence, and that's reflected in the quality of our programs in the health sciences, including EMTs," said Broward College President and CEO Torey Alston. "When our community partners join with Broward College to solve problems, removing financial barriers, our students and the community win."

“This isn’t just about funding a class,” said Kiess. “It’s about helping young people in our community move forward. We’re proud to build facilities that serve the public, but the real impact happens when you help someone take the first step into a career of service. That’s what this scholarship is about.”

The EMT Scholarship is part of CORE’s expanding portfolio of charitable initiatives in greater Fort Lauderdale, which also support education, first responder wellness, and workforce development across South Florida and the state. Students interested in applying for the Future First Responders EMT Scholarship can learn more at broward.edu.

About CORE Construction

CORE Construction is a leading general contractor dedicated to building exceptional projects in the K-12, Higher Education, Civic, Public Safety, and Healthcare sectors that strengthen the communities it serves. With a focus on collaboration, safety, and long-term impact, CORE partners with local organizations, schools, and municipalities to deliver high-quality construction while investing in initiatives that improve the lives of the people who live and work in the regions it serves. Founded in 1937, the renowned construction firm employs more than 1,200 personnel across the U.S. with a presence in 13 major markets nationwide. CORE Construction Services of Florida’s headquarters is located at 1 East Broward Boulevard, 205W & 303W, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Learn more at coreconstruction.com.

