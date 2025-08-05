Priorities for today’s CEOs

After working with hundreds of CEOs, we’ve identified two sets of priorities that typically guide a CEO’s day-to-day. The Core Priorities, foundations of the role, remain relatively consistent from year to year, while the Current Priorities change in response to the current climate. We calibrate these Priorities annually based on our research, as well as our own conversations with chief executives.

As we think about the key challenges and opportunities shaping the Current Priorities for 2025, we recognize that CEOs are navigating an unprecedented confluence of events, challenges, and opportunities. The landscape seems more dynamic than ever.

In our work with CEOs, we witness firsthand the unique position of many CEOs today, in some cases feeling whipsawed by the scope and speed of change while at the same time recognizing the immense opportunities. Whether it’s macroeconomic factors, competition, innovation, or geopolitics, we have observed a heightened sense of engagement among CEOs, driven by these multifaceted pressures. Our 2025 CEO Priorities offer insight about the multitude of tensions facing leaders, and perhaps also, perspectives on the role of the CEO in today’s complex and rapidly changing world.

2025 CEO Priorities

As in past years, the 2025 CEO Priorities reflect the state of the role and the state of the world. The Core Priorities remain nearly unchanged, with two formerly Current Priorities migrating to this list. Navigating geopolitical uncertainty and telling your leadership story, are both among those fundamentals that a CEO needs to get right before they can move on to other aspects of the role.

The Current Priorities reflect the changing environment and the CEO’s role in moving forward. Read on to learn more.

Adapt to changing external environments and regulatory landscape

Consider adjustments to business strategy based on potential shifts in external environment and the regulatory landscape.

Through executive actions, the president announced new policies in the early days of the new US administration, which gave CEOs myriad areas to consider and respond. CEOs may consider an approach that prepares their organizations for short-term adjustments while balancing longer-term strategy shifts. Industries with heavy reliance on global supply chains or regulated resources may anticipate heightened scrutiny and potential disruptions.

Manage growth and investment amid current fiscal outlook

Identify markets and determine strategies for growth in varying economic and technological environments.

The upcoming year anticipates challenges and opportunities due to market conditions. Investing in new technologies can foster innovation and drive growth. Transforming core operations by streamlining processes, adopting digital tools, and enhancing customer experiences are important to remain competitive and resilient in a fast-changing market.

Create a resilient supply chain

Assess changing economic and geopolitical environment and establish appropriate risk management strategies, processes, and protocols to respond to hidden risks, unanticipated emergencies, and instability.

Any new US tariffs on global trading partners may impact current supply chain operations. CEOs should think proactively when it comes to their operations, such as investing in innovation, exploring domestic partners, and reinvigorating processes to be agile. Leveraging technology, such as blockchain and other technologies may also enhance supply chain visibility and improve risk management.

Access talent and workforce

Create a talent model that addresses changes in workforce and labor access, while continuing to inspire and develop employees in emerging skillsets, such as AI.

As AI adoption persists and demand for desired skills increases, CEOs may explore how to reinvigorate current talent experiences, including training and upskilling in areas related to AI. Reinvention of talent models creates an opportunity to foster innovation, attract new generations of workers, and maintain a competitive edge.

Articulate a vision for an AI and a tech-enabled enterprise

Develop a clear strategy for integrating responsible artificial intelligence, including Generative (GenAI) and foster a leadership culture that prioritizes AI investments for the long-term; determine a technology and data foundation to capitalize on opportunities at scale.

As CEOs explore and experiment with AI, its use is shifting from task-focused to value-focused applications. Even at the C-suite level, leaders are optimistic around the accelerated pace of adoption. By envisioning an AI-driven, innovative organization, CEOs can foster a culture that motivates their teams to pursue ambitious goals now, setting the foundation for their organization’s future.

Embrace opportunities for personalized consumer experiences

Leverage advanced technologies, including data analytics and AI, to tailor products and services to individual preferences, thereby helping enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

CEOs have the opportunity to elevate customer experience by leveraging real-time customer data and AI for customization. By adopting and empowering their teams to use these tools, they can enhance service delivery. Supporting AI and blockchain technologies helps organizations build trust and transparency with secure, customized solutions. However, balancing personalization with privacy requires a transparent approach to data collection and usage, ensuring customers feel secure.

Understand the changing environmental challenges

Actively understand changing environmental challenges, while meeting regulatory and stakeholder expectations.

As environmental regulations and policies evolve, CEOs should prepare their organizations and build resilience. There are various opportunities for CEOs to differentiate their companies by adopting innovative solutions. Globally, CEOs identify sustainability, climate risk, and regulatory disclosure requirements as top priorities, likely influenced by EU regulations.