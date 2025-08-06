WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 28.2% CAGR | Software Defined Networking Market Reach USD 72.63 Billion by 2027 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global software defined networking market size was valued at USD 9,995 million in 2019, and is projected to reach at USD 72,630 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 322 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/218 Driving FactorsIncrease in adoption of cloud computing, rise in investments in software defined networking function virtualization to reduce capital expenditure and operating expenses are the major factors that propel the growth of the global software defined networking market. Furthermore, surge in need for mobility services and increase in bandwidth usage due to covid-19 fuel the market growth. Nevertheless, legacy network equipment issues and security risks due to centralized nature of data plane impede the market growth. However, increase in implementation of IoT applications and intelligent edge, and its convergence with software-defined networking and emergence of 5G network are anticipated to usher new opportunities in the near future.Market SegmentationThe software defined networking market is segmented into component, organization size, end user, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into solutions and services. The solution segment is further segregated into physical network infrastructure, virtualization & control software, and SDN applications. The services segment is subsegmented into professional services and managed services. By organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small- & medium-sized enterprises. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into telecommunication service providers, cloud service providers, and enterprises. According to industry vertical, it is differentiated into IT, consumer goods & retail, BFSI, defense, telecom, healthcare, and others (media & entertainment, energy & power, and manufacturing). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersSome of the key software defined networking industry players profiled in the report include Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., and NEC Corporation. This study includes market trends, software defined networking market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/218 North America region would lead the trail by 2027Based on region, the North America region held the largest share of the global software defined networking market, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will continue its leadership position during the forecast period. This is owing to surge in adoption of advanced technologies across various industry verticals, increase in adoption of cloud computing & mobility solutions, and rise in need for network management for large network traffic. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.60% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in number of start-ups and upsurge in implementation of new & advanced technologies such as virtualization services and mobility solutions among working system of businesses in this region.The solution segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 2027Based on components, the solution segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global software defined networking market, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of software-defined networking solutions by enterprises and communication service providers to significantly accelerate the time for delivering new applications and services. However, the services segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 30.90% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the growth in demand by enterprises to develop a strategy for networks.The industrial segment held the lion's share in 2019Based on industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global software defined networking market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. This is attributed to enormous data generated by IoT, surge in need to improve agility & innovation and rise in need to enhance employee collaboration. However, the consumer goods and retail segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period. This is owing to growing demand for safe drinking water from the residential and other municipal sector applications.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (322 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-defined-networking-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● Surge in shift toward cloud computing by various organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the implementation of software defined networking solutions among cloud service providers.● The investments in network function virtualization and software defined networking have considerably increased with rising internet traffic stemming during the pandemic.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.