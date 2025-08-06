Wingman Planning Opens Third Office in Middletown, NJ—Expanding Reach Across Monmouth County

We’ve always believed in building real relationships, and having multiple local offices makes it easier for our clients to sit down with our team face-to-face...” — Tom Mirabella, Founder & CEO of Wingman

MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingman Planning, a full-service marketing agency known for its personalized approach and creative solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its third office location at 107 Tindall Road in Middletown, NJ.With existing offices in Manasquan and Belmar, this new Middletown location allows Wingman to better serve clients in northern Monmouth County and surrounding areas, offering a convenient space for meetings, brainstorming sessions, and collaboration.“This new office helps us meet our clients where they are,” said Tom Mirabella, CEO and Founder of Wingman Planning. “We’ve always believed in building real relationships, and having multiple local offices makes it easier for our clients to sit down with our team face-to-face—whether they’re in Manasquan, Belmar, or now Middletown.”The Middletown office also marks a milestone in Wingman’s continued growth, as it becomes the first location operated by a Wingman franchisee . Marc Vazquez will be leading this office as the company’s first franchise owner.“I’m incredibly proud to open Wingman’s first franchise location here in Middletown.” said Marc Vazquez. It’s an exciting opportunity to build deeper connections with local businesses and continue delivering the creative, results-driven marketing Wingman is known for.”Clients can now choose the most convenient Wingman location for meetings, project check-ins, or creative sessions—further strengthening Wingman’s ability to deliver collaborative, local marketing support.Wingman Planning – Middletown107 Tindall Road, Suite 8Middletown, NJ 07748Phone: (732) 788-3488To learn more about Wingman Planning or schedule a meeting at one of our locations, visit www.wingmanplanning.com About Wingman PlanningWingman Planning is a full-service marketing agency based in New Jersey with franchise opportunities available nationwide. We help local businesses grow through strategic marketing campaigns—and now, we’re empowering entrepreneurs to do the same in their own communities through the Wingman franchise program. Visit www.wingmanplanning.com for more information.

