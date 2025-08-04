Podcast: A new world of collaborative aerial robots
Advances in fundamental technologies enable robots to collaborate with humans, as well as with other robots. David Saldaña, assistant professor in the department of computer science and engineering at Lehigh University, discusses his work developing resilient and adaptive collaborative aerial robots.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
