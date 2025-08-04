Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,479 in the last 365 days.

Podcast: A new world of collaborative aerial robots

Advances in fundamental technologies enable robots to collaborate with humans, as well as with other robots. David Saldaña, assistant professor in the department of computer science and engineering at Lehigh University, discusses his work developing resilient and adaptive collaborative aerial robots.

Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Podcast: A new world of collaborative aerial robots

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more