Creter Group Delivers Leadership Communication Training to the Oasis Executive Team

Thank you for this gift which would not have been accessible, and know we are grateful,” — Jennifer Brady, Executive Director of Oasis

PATERSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creter Group is pleased to announce the successful completion of a half-day Insights Discovery workshop with the executive team at Oasis – A Haven for Women and Children, a Paterson, New Jersey-based nonprofit that has served women and children for decades.Oasis was one of five nonprofit organizations selected to receive complimentary leadership or team effectiveness training from Creter Group in honor of the firm’s 20th anniversary. As a provider of tailored learning and development services, Creter Group marked this milestone year by giving back to purpose-driven organizations doing vital work in their communities.“Oasis is the kind of organization that lives its mission every day,” said Christine Creter, Founder and CEO of Creter Group. “It was our honor to support their leaders with the time, tools, and space to invest in each other and strengthen how they work together.”With executive team members whose tenures ranged from 25 years to just two months, Oasis saw an opportunity to align around a common language and improve how leadership styles and communication approaches are understood across the team. The training featured the Insights Discoverymodel—a globally recognized learning tool that helps individuals better understand themselves and others to improve communication, strengthen collaboration, and build trust across teams.Through Insights Discovery, each leader received a Personal Profile that helped them better understand their working style. The session also included a facilitated team conversation and visual “Team Wheel” to pinpoint group dynamics, identify areas for improvement, and discuss opportunities for stronger collaboration.“You have certainly given us lots to unpack, and we will do the work to make sure the time spent with you and the work that we began today continues,” said Jennifer Brady, Executive Director of Oasis. “Thank you for this gift which would not have been accessible, and know we are grateful.”Following the session, Oasis is exploring how to bring the Insights Discovery framework to more staff to support organizational alignment, communication, and day-to-day connection.“At Creter Group, we design human-centered learning that helps people understand themselves and each other better,” said Creter. “We're grateful to mark our 20th year by working alongside leaders like those at Oasis.”About Oasis – A Haven for Women and ChildrenOasis is a nonprofit based in Paterson, NJ, dedicated to breaking the cycle of poverty for women and children through education, social services, meals, job training, and community support. Each day, Oasis serves over 1,000 women and children daily and provides services that support families on their path to stability and opportunity. Learn more at oasisnj.org About Creter GroupCreter Group is a woman-owned learning and development company that helps organizations build stronger teams, foster innovation, and achieve measurable results. Creter Group works across sectors—from nonprofits to healthcare to tech—to support organizations in navigating change, aligning teams, and developing stronger communication habits. In 2025, the firm celebrated its 20th anniversary by providing complimentary training to five nonprofit organizations. Learn more at cretergroup.com

