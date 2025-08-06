Pellet Machine Market to Hit USD 3.8 Billion by 2035, Boosting Sustainability and Efficiency for Manufacturers

Pellet Machine Market Pellet Machine Market Region

Pellet machines boost efficiency and sustainability by converting waste into high-density pellets, meeting rising demand in energy, feed, and agriculture.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pellet machine market is experiencing robust growth, projected to increase from USD 2.5 billion in 2025 to USD 3.8 billion by 2035, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This expansion is fueled by the escalating demand for pelletized feed and biomass across critical industries such as animal nutrition, renewable energy, and fertilizers. For manufacturers, these machines are becoming indispensable tools for converting diverse raw materials into uniform, high-density pellets, enhancing product durability, and optimizing operational efficiency.

Manufacturers today are navigating a complex landscape defined by the need for increased productivity, cost reduction, and environmental responsibility. Pellet machines offer a powerful solution, transforming low-value materials like wood chips, agricultural waste, and various feedstocks into compact, usable pellets. This capability is vital for industries requiring enhanced material functionality and streamlined processing.

The Strategic Value of Pelletizing for Manufacturers

The pellet machine market holds a specialized and growing position within several broader industrial sectors. It accounts for roughly 6-8% of the biomass processing equipment industry and an estimated 10-12% of the feed processing equipment industry, driven by consistent demand for high-quality animal feed and biomass fuel.

Stefan Scheiber, CEO of Bühler Group, highlights the transformative impact of automation and IoT on modern pellet production. He notes that fully automatic machines now constitute 40% of the market, significantly reducing labor costs by 30% while simultaneously improving nutrient retention in animal feed formulations. Scheiber frames this as a shift towards precision-driven manufacturing, where operational efficiency and product quality are enhanced in tandem. For manufacturers, this translates to scalable, data-enabled solutions that optimize production lines and meet stringent quality demands in livestock nutrition and industrial processing.

Key Investment Segments for Manufacturers

Manufacturers are strategically investing in key segments of the pellet machine market to capitalize on growth opportunities:

- Flat Die Pellet Machines: Versatility for Diverse Production Volumes Flat die pellet machines are set to lead the market with a 61% share in 2025, primarily due to their suitability for small-to-mid production volumes and material flexibility. Operating on a vertical feed mechanism with throughput capacities ranging from 100 kg/h to 2,000 kg/h, their compact design makes them ideal for rural agricultural setups and decentralized biomass processing. Manufacturers benefit from minimal maintenance requirements and extended die replacement cycles, ensuring consistent operation.

- Wood: The Dominant Raw Material Wood will continue to dominate raw material input, holding 55% of the pelletizing material market in 2025. Its consistent combustion properties (16-18 MJ/kg energy content), abundant supply, and suitability for long-term storage make it the primary feedstock. Wood residues such as sawdust, shavings, and bark are readily sourced from furniture and lumber mills, with a mature pelletizing process ensuring optimal moisture content for compaction.

- Biomass Fuel: Powering Renewable Energy Initiatives Biomass fuel accounts for 64% of end-use applications for pellet machines in 2025, driven by increasing renewable energy mandates across the EU, Asia-Pacific, and North America. Manufacturers are supplying dense, low-ash biomass pellets for boilers, power plants, and domestic heating units, supporting the global shift away from fossil fuels. Regulatory standards like ENplus and ISO 17225 are driving quality uniformity, prompting vendors to integrate advanced sieving and de-dusting units in production lines.

Leading Players and Industry Innovation

The market is led by established players such as CPM - California Pellet Mill (holding a 17% industry share) and Bühler Group, both renowned for advanced pelletizing technologies. Recent industry news includes CPM Holdings unveiling a new Direct Drive (DD) high-capacity pellet mill in 2025, designed to enhance energy efficiency. While the industry saw a notable event with Enviva filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2024, this has spurred broader discussions on environmental well-being and the impact of biomass energy, pushing the sector towards more sustainable practices.

Editor’s Note:

This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by Future Market Insights. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This press release highlights significant shifts in the Pellet Machine Market, which is experiencing a pivotal change driven by consumer demand for healthier, more transparent products.

