Prof. Luca Cain Weighs in on How Business Schools Teach in the Age of ChatGPT

Dr. Luca Cian

UVA Darden Professor shares insights on integrating artificial intelligence in marketing education

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Luca Cian , Professor of Business Administration at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, recently participated in the prestigious American Marketing Association (AMA) Sheth Foundation Doctoral Consortium, where he co-led an engaging session on "Teaching with AI."The consortium, which brings together leading marketing faculty and doctoral students from across the nation, featured Professor Cian alongside Professor Dhruv Grewal and Professor Shane Wang in an exploration of how artificial intelligence is transforming marketing education. The session, chaired by Professor Jeff Dotson, generated thought-provoking discussions about integrating AI tools in classroom settings while maintaining academic rigor."The engagement from participants was outstanding," noted Dr. Cian. "It's crucial that we prepare the next generation of marketing scholars and practitioners to work effectively with AI while understanding its psychological and societal implications."As Marketing Area Coordinator at Darden and a leading researcher in consumer behavior, Dr. Cian brings unique expertise to discussions about AI in marketing. His recent research on AI-human interactions, published in top journals including Cognition and the Journal of Marketing Research, examines how consumers respond psychologically to AI-driven experiences and decisions.Addressing the increasingly important intersection of AI and marketing education, Dr. Cian's research continues to inform practical applications. Recent industry data shows that 60% of consumers believe GenAI will have a significant impact on their personal lives in two years.The Sheth Foundation Doctoral Consortium represents a significant opportunity for knowledge exchange between established faculty and emerging scholars in marketing. Dr. Cian's participation reflects his commitment to advancing marketing education and research in the AI era.For more news and information on Dr. Luca Cian, please visit his LinkedIn page XXX

