Maryam Cosmetics to Launch in U.S. Market with Halal-Certified Luxury Lipstick Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryam Cosmetics is pleased to announce its official launch in the United States later this month. Founded by entrepreneur Nadiya Qureshi and backed by Sadar Capital, the company introduces a fresh, inclusive vision of halal luxury cosmetics to the American beauty industry — one rooted in faith, ethics, and uncompromising quality.The debut collection includes a limited-edition line of ten premium lipsticks, each meticulously crafted to meet halal certification standards. All formulations are free from alcohol, animal-derived ingredients, and other prohibited substances, while still delivering rich pigments, luxurious textures, and long-lasting performance. The product line is tailored for consumers seeking high-end cosmetics that align with their personal values, religious principles, and modern aesthetic preferences.“Maryam Cosmetics was created for the people, by the people. This launch isn’t just about lipstick. It’s about building something rooted in shared values — where luxury and faith, beauty and ethics, can exist side by side,” says founder Nadiya Qureshi.Despite being newly launched, Maryam Cosmetics is sure to position itself as a leader in a growing niche of intentional beauty, differentiating from mainstream offerings by centering halal integrity and ethical transparency at every stage of its supply chain. While many brands focus on clean or vegan labels, Maryam Cosmetics offers something rarer in the American market: halal-certified luxury that merges faith, fashion, and conscious living.Additionally, the brand’s mission extends beyond product quality. Every sale contributes to charitable causes supporting displaced and underserved communities. Maryam Cosmetics also emphasizes responsible sourcing and partnership practices to ensure all collaborations uphold principles of fairness and global harmony.For more information, please visit www.themaryamcosmetics.com or follow on Instagram at @maryamcosmetics.us.About Maryam CosmeticsMaryam Cosmetics is a luxury beauty brand offering halal-certified, ethically formulated makeup for the modern, conscious consumer. The company’s products are designed to meet the highest standards of purity, performance, and inclusivity without compromising on aesthetic appeal. Founded in 2025 by Nadiya Qureshi, a marketing and branding expert with a career spanning major global campaigns, Maryam Cosmetics reflects a vision of beauty that honors both identity and intention.

