Eleven development and humanitarian projects and two strategic partnerships selected

SLOVENIA, August 5 - Acting on the proposal of the Commission for the management of the public call for proposals for the implementation of development cooperation and humanitarian aid projects and for pilot strategic partnerships in the field of public awareness and global learning (Official Gazette No. 26/25), the Ministry has decided to support six development projects in the Western Balkans: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia. These projects will support local communities in adapting to climate change. The focus is on sustainable water management, food security, climate-resilient agriculture and the development of suitable infrastructure.

Three development and humanitarian projects in sub-Saharan Africa (Rwanda, Uganda and Madagascar) aim to improve the living conditions of vulnerable groups by ensuring food security and enhancing access to clean drinking water.

Two humanitarian projects in Lebanon will focus on preventing sexual and gender-based violence and on providing food security for internally displaced persons and refugee families.

All selected projects place particular emphasis on the empowerment of women and girls, as well as on the protection of the most vulnerable population groups.

On the basis of the public call for proposals, two three-year strategic partnerships have also been selected. A strategic partnership to raise public awareness of development cooperation and humanitarian aid will be concluded with SLOGA, a platform of NGOs working in the areas of development, global education and humanitarian aid. A second strategic partnership on global learning will be concluded with Humanitas – Centre for Global Learning and Cooperation.

Strategic partnerships focused on raising public awareness and promoting global learning are essential to development cooperation. Active involvement from civil society, schools, the media and local communities is key to building a solid foundation for a responsible and sustainable future.

For more information on selected projects, please visit the Public Announcements section at https://www.gov.si/zbirke/javne-objave/objavljen-javni-razpis-za-izvajanje-projektov-mednarodnega-razvojnega-sodelovanja-in-humanitarne-pomoci-ter-za-pilotni-strateski-partnerstvi-na-podrocju-ozavescanja-javnosti-in-globalnega-ucenja-2/.