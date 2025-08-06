Freight Forwarding Market Set to Soar: Global Trade Expansion Drives Unprecedented Growth 2025 | DataM Intelligence

Freight Forwarding Market

The Global Freight Forwarding Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

The Global Freight Forwarding Market is driven by expanding international trade, e-commerce growth, and demand for efficient, cost-effective logistics solutions worldwide.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Freight Forwarding Market was valued at US$ 175.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to rise to US$ 245.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2031. Growth driven by rising global trade volumes, e-commerce expansion, technological advancements in logistics, demand for faster delivery, and increasing cross-border transportation needs across diverse industries.To Download Sample Report Here: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/freight-forwarding-market Market Drivers and Opportunities:E-Commerce Surge: The explosive growth of e-commerce continues to reshape supply chain dynamics worldwide. Both B2B and B2C clients demand streamlined, agile, and technology-enabled freight solutions for inventory management and rapid order fulfillment.Technological Innovation: The integration of AI, machine learning, and blockchain is revolutionizing operations, making predictive analytics, real-time shipment tracking, and automated documentation the new standard. These technologies support enhanced transparency, cost reduction, and precise delivery across modes.Multimodal and Sustainable Logistics: A growing emphasis on multimodal transportation and green logistics such as carbon-neutral options and energy-efficient vehicles is helping address volatility in global trade while meeting environmental goals and regulatory expectations.Cross-Border Trade Expansion: Trade agreements, especially across the Asia-Pacific, and growing demand for cross-border logistics, are driving opportunities for market participants and customers seeking end-to-end solutions.Market Segmentation:By Service:Transportation and WarehousingPackaging and DocumentationValue-added Services.By Mode of Transport:Land Freight ForwardingSea Freight ForwardingAir Freight Forwarding.By Customer:B2BB2C.By End-User:Retail and E-CommerceIndustrial & ManufacturingHealthcareAutomotiveOthers.By Region:North AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle EastAfrica.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=freight-forwarding-market Market Geographical Share:North America: Continues to dominate with close to 30%-41.7% market share, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, large scale e-commerce penetration, and ongoing investments in logistics modernization and port infrastructure. The region’s robust trade volume, particularly within NAFTA countries and with global partners, strengthens its leadership.Asia-Pacific: Emerging as the fastest-growing region, powered by active cross-border trade, rising e-commerce, high-tech manufacturing, and government-backed infrastructure projects. Japan’s market, in particular, is buoyed by high export activity, smart logistics investments, and adoption of technologies to offset labor shortages and streamline operations.Market Key Players:Prominent companies shaping the competitive landscape include:Kuehne+NagelDeutsche Post AG (DHL Group)DB SCHENKERExpeditors International of Washington, Inc.CEVA LogisticsDSVFedExUber Technologies, Inc.United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS.Recent Developments:United States (2024–2025):Digital Freight Expansion: Major U.S. carriers accelerated deployment of digital freight forwarding platforms, with the sector witnessing widespread integration of real-time tracking, automated documentation, and AI-driven route optimization to boost efficiency and responsiveness.Infrastructure Investment: Continued investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law poured billions into nationwide port and highway improvements, addressing capacity constraints and supporting expanded air and ground freight operations. Most recently, a multi-million-dollar push for airport modernization improved air freight turnaround times into 2025.Japan (2024–2025):Rail Innovations: Facing ongoing driver shortages, Japan deployed high-speed passenger trains for same-day light freight deliveries between urban hubs and launched new freight-only services on the Shinkansen network, improving coverage, especially for fresh and precision goods.Semiconductor Supply Chain Expansion: In Q1 2025, leading forwarders like Kuehne+Nagel reported double-digit growth in airfreight turnover, attributed to surging demand for semiconductor and perishables logistics, critically linking Japan to global supply chains and supporting the Asia-Pacific’s leading position in the sector.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashbord: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg Conclusion:The Global Freight Forwarding Market is embracing profound transformation, driven by rapid digitalization, resilient supply chain strategies, and intensified trade activity. 