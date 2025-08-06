Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market Value To Hit $527.1 Million by 2026 | Leading Global Companies and Regional Growth

Increase in awareness about health benefits, high smoke point, and surge in adoption in the cosmetics industry drive the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extra virgin avocado oil market size generated $389.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $527.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.Increase in awareness about health benefits, high smoke point, and surge in adoption in the cosmetics industry drive the growth of the global extra virgin avocado oil market. However, high cost and availability of alternatives hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in adoption in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at : http://alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A05936 There is an increase in awareness about the advantages of avocado oil, in the recent years. Also, the changing consumer preference due to high smoking point of extra virgin avocado oil contributes toward the market growth. In addition, cosmetic manufacturers are choosing avocado oil owing to its beneficial properties for skin issues such as itching, rashes, and wrinkles. This trend is making way for lucrative growth opportunities for the extra virgin avocado oil market.Extra virgin avocado oil is extracted from pressing avocados and then filtering it, which has strong avocado aroma, with a green color. The extra virgin avocado oil is widely used in the cosmetics and food & beverage industries. The extra virgin avocado oil is extracted from two types of avocado oil, which includes Hass and Fuerte. This extra virgin oil retains the flavor and color characteristics of the fruit flesh after extraction. This oil is extracted from the fruit that contains a high amount of fiber, potassium, healthy fats, and good guacamole making it a healthier option as compare with regular oils. Moreover, it is rich in vitamin A, D, E, C, omega 3 fatty acid, and oleic acid. This oil is used in hair & skin care solutions and cooking oil due to its proven health benefits.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/extra-virgin-avocado-oil-market/purchase-options The global extra virgin avocado oil market is segmented into application, distribution channel, and region. By application, the market is bifurcated into food & beverage and cosmetics. By distribution channel, the market is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, beauty stores, and online store. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue with more than half of the global extra virgin avocado oil market in 2019, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution by 2026. This is attributed to rise in adoption for food & beverage and cosmetic applications in the region. However, LAMEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in consumption as a cooking oil in the region.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A05936 One of the major factors that are responsible to drive the growth of the extra virgin avocado oil industry are changes in lifestyle across the globe coupled with increase in awareness about health. People are searching for healthy alternatives to combat health issues such as heart disease and obesity. This oil has gained popularity among these people because of its health benefits. Thus, driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high smoke point of the oil makes it ideal for cooking, which increases the demand for extra virgin avocado oil and is also responsible to drive the growth of the market. However, the cost of extra virgin avocado oil is high especially in the developing countries such as China and India, which is responsible to restrict its adoption.Leading market playersAceitera Mevi México SA de CVAconcagua Oil & Extract SAAvocado Oil New Zealand Ltd (Grove Avocado Oil)Bella Vado, Inc.CalPure Foods, Inc.Crofts Ltd.Mt. Kenya Fresh AvocadosNobel FoodsOlivado Ltd.Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/extra-virgin-coconut-oil-market Vanilla Extract Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vanilla-extract-market-A11151 Organic Olive Oil Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-olive-oil-market-A47235

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.