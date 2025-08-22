New Book 'Obscure Impressions and Chain Reactions' to Be Released Soon

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obscure Impressions and Chain Reactions, the debut work of philosophical fiction by Sreenivas Chivukula, is set to be released this month. This genre-defying book blends diary-like reflection with metaphysical conversation, drawing from the author's deep introspection, quiet observations, and engagement with timeless philosophical themes.𝐀 𝐋𝐲𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬This unique book unfolds through reflective vignettes and imagined dialogues-most notably between the narrator and a sentient eucalyptus tree named Eucy. These conversations touch upon profound questions: Why do humans suffer while plants exist in peace? How does belief shape perception? Can a blind man ever "see" God?Chivukula's writing is not aimed at giving answers, but at provoking thought. He evokes childhood memories, solitary afternoons, and philosophical reveries with the same quiet intensity-seamlessly transitioning from a Hyderabad street corner to a debate between Socrates and Nietzsche, or the serene wisdom of flora untouched by desire.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬More than a narrative, the book is a meditation. It appeals to those drawn to literature that engages the soul without fanfare. Readers who appreciate Will Durant, Jiddu Krishnamurti, or Kahlil Gib ran may find familiar echoes in its tone.The book invites reflection on "the silent gaze," the unseen moral compass in every life; "integrity's crossroads," where modernity often stumbles; and "the queues of life," the perennial journey toward meaning in a transient world.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫Sreenivas Chivukula is a UAE-based technical manager and a postgraduate in Facilities Management from Heriot-Watt University. He writes not as a public figure but as a thoughtful observer of life's subtle textures. Obscure Impressions and Chain Reactions is his first published work-a distillation of two decades of private journals, philosophical inquiry, and existential wonder. His wife, Maria Crista Lina, remains his quiet strength and first reader.𝐀 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬This book does not promise miracles or mantras. It is for those who look at the sky and wonder-not just how the clouds form, but why they move us. With humility and grace, Chivukula invites readers to walk beside him-not to follow, but to pause and think.

