Quarero Robotics Opens Exclusive Investment Window for Pioneers in AI-Driven Security

Quarero Robotics: The Perfect Combination of Swiss Precision and German Engineering: Revolutionizing Security with AI-Powered Robotics

Quarero Robotics invites investors to join the next frontier in AI security—scaling a proven platform poised to transform surveillance worldwide.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quarero Robotics, a Swiss-German company at the forefront of autonomous surveillance, has officially opened its latest investment window, offering qualified investors an opportunity to support the global rollout of its AI-powered security platform.

With demand accelerating across Europe and beyond, the company is now raising capital to scale production, enhance product development, and fast-track deployments across critical industries.

An Investment in the Future of Safety

Quarero’s intelligent surveillance solution combines real-time threat detection, 24/7 autonomous operation, and predictive analytics, designed to replace or augment traditional guard systems. With a recurring revenue model and modular hardware-software architecture, the business is structured for scalability and long-term cash flow efficiency.

“Security is no longer about passive cameras or costly manpower, it’s about real-time intelligence, autonomy, and adaptability,” said Marcus Köhnlein, CEO of Quarero Robotics. “We’re not just building robots. We’re building infrastructure for the next generation of public and private safety. And now, we’re inviting the right partners to help us scale it globally.”

Why Investors Are Paying Attention

• One of the fastest-growing segments in AI, robotics, and automation

• Strong product-market fit validated by real-world pilots across multiple sectors

• Scalable Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model

• Industrial-grade production based in Germany

• Active pipeline of institutional and municipal clients in advanced discussions

Capital Will Be Used To:

• Ramp up production for large-scale deployments

• Expand engineering, operations, and client onboarding

• Accelerate international market entry

• Enhance AI capabilities and modular system updates

Strategic Timing, Global Relevance

With increasing pressure on traditional security providers, shrinking labor pools, and growing security threats in urban infrastructure, Quarero’s solution delivers a timely and cost-effective response to a global challenge.

Backed by a multidisciplinary leadership team and industry advisors in AI, defense, and public safety, the company is strategically positioned to lead the transformation of the physical security landscape.

About Quarero Robotics

Founded in 2021, Quarero Robotics is a Swiss-German technology company developing fully autonomous, AI-powered security solutions for smart cities, industrial zones, airports, and beyond. With European engineering at its core and a business model built for scale, Quarero is reimagining security through automation and intelligence.

