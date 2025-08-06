From Battlefield to Bestseller: Geoffrey Costa’s Forged in Armor, Freed by Love Soars To The Top on Amazon

MEDFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geoffrey Costa , a West Point graduate, combat veteran, and executive coach, has officially published his debut book, Forged in Armor, Freed by Love : A Raw Journey Through Trauma, Truth, Awakening, and the Return to Wholeness, which has become a bestseller on Amazon.Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book details Costa’s deeply personal transformation—shifting from a decorated soldier and high-achieving professional to a man dealing with internal conflict. The memoir shares his journey of healing through trauma, self-reflection, and spiritual awakening.At the heart of "Forged in Armor, Freed by Love" is a story that challenges conventional ideas of strength and resilience. Through a perspective shaped by military service, corporate success, and personal crisis, Costa explores the contrast between external achievements and internal disconnection. The book describes his unraveling after years of suppressing trauma and hiding emotional pain behind professional accomplishments and societal expectations.Costa’s account highlights key moments with equine therapy, coaching, and contemplative practices that reignited his sense of purpose. From childhood difficulties to battlefield experiences and beyond, the book draws readers into the complex relationship between trauma, identity, and the search for authenticity.Geoffrey, who now leads the coaching and consulting firm Lead Forward Strategies, applies the same clarity and purposefulness from his leadership experience to his writing. His work focuses on helping individuals and organizations lead with emotional intelligence, presence, and purpose. Through this book, he connects personal growth with professional leadership. His story is not presented as a prescriptive solution, but rather as a reflective framework for those navigating silent struggles. The memoir emphasizes the importance of letting go of performance-based identity and embracing vulnerability as a path toward wholeness.The book’s rise to becoming an Amazon bestseller highlights a growing cultural interest in stories that explore emotional well-being, leadership under stress, and the human side of transformation. The themes of the book align with ongoing discussions about veteran mental health, leadership burnout, and how the concept of success is evolving in a post-pandemic world.Geoffrey Costa is a U.S. Army veteran, executive leadership coach, and founder of Lead Forward Strategies. Drawing from his own transformative life experiences, he helps high-performing individuals, teams, and youth lead with clarity, alignment, and purpose. His work is rooted in a trauma-informed approach to leadership development, empowering others to grow through self-awareness and authentic connection.For more information about the author and Forged in Armor, Freed by Love, please visit www.leadforwardstrategies.com

