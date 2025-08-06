Aerospace Robotics Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Robotics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aerospace Robotics Market Through 2025?

The market size of aerospace robotics has been expanding quickly over the past few years. A rise from $4.55 billion in 2024 to $5.16 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%, is expected. Influences to this growth during the historic period can be tied to global economic development, heightened commercial air traffic, increased automation, a surge in the need for personalized products, and labor scarcities.

The market size of aerospace robotics is predicted to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%, it is forecasted to reach $8 billion by 2029. The growth during this period can be ascribed to factors such as the rising usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs), mounting interest in space exploration, and increased investment in research and development, coupled with shorter production cycles. The forecast period also signifies important trends like the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, swarm robotics, collaboration between humans and robots, exoskeletons and wearable robotics, and strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Download a free sample of the aerospace robotics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5716&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Aerospace Robotics Market?

The rise in commercial air travel is anticipated to steer the growth of the aerospace robotics market within the forecast period. The precision and performance delivered by aerospace robotics in the manufacturing of aircraft engines, exact fibre cutting, placement, and drilling and painting of airframes are highly sought after. A burgeoning middle-class demographic coupled with low-cost airline expansion offering competitive rates in emerging economies are poised to boost airline operations, thereby escalating the demand for aircrafts across the forecast period. To illustrate, Boeing’s commercial market outlook from 2020 to 2039 anticipates that India's domestic passenger air market will expand twofold by 2030 from pre-pandemic levels. This expansion will necessitate an additional 2,200 new commercial aircrafts over the next two decades in India, thereby stimulating the growth of the aerospace robotics market during the forecast period.

Which Players Dominate The Aerospace Robotics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Aerospace Robotics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

• ABB Group

• FANUC Corporation

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Apex Automation and Robotics

• Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

• Stäubli International AG

• Omron Adept Technologies Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Aerospace Robotics Market?

Leading companies in the aerospace robotics industry are focusing on introducing innovative methods like worm-inspired robots to improve inspection and maintenance procedures. Commonly, these worm-inspired robots are soft-bodied, extremely flexible robotic systems that can navigate through narrow or constricted areas. For example, in September 2023, GE Aerospace, an aerospace firm based in the United States, unveiled Sensiworm. Designed for on-wing inspections of jet engines, Sensiworm is a worm-inspired robot that exhibits similarities to an inchworm. It uses untethered soft robotics technology to traverse the complex interiors of jet engines, detecting imperfections and assessing the thermal barrier coatings' thickness. Equipped to send live videos and data back to the operators, the Sensiworm enhances the inspection process by providing real-time feedback on engine status. The Sensiworm is capable of navigating through the intricate spaces and complex structures within the engine components.

Global Aerospace Robotics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The aerospace robotics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Articulated, Cartesian, Other Types

2) By Technology: Conventional, Collaborative

3) By Component: Controller, Sensors, Drive, Arm Processor, End Effector

4) By Payload: Small-Medium Payloads Robots, Large Payloads Robots, Extra Large Payloads Robots

5) By Application: Drilling, Welding, Painting, Inspection, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Articulated Robots: 6-Axis Articulated Robots, 7-Axis Articulated Robots, Collaborative Articulated Robots

2) By Cartesian Robots: Gantry Robots, Linear Robots, Delta Robots

3) By Other Types: SCARA Robots (Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm), Cylindrical Robots, Parallel Robots, Mobile Robots, Humanoid Robots

View the full aerospace robotics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-robotics-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Aerospace Robotics Market?

For the year specified in the Aerospace Robotics Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the top region in the aerospace robotics market. It forecasts the most rapid market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses several regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace Robotics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Bearings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-bearings-global-market-report

Aerospace Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Aerospace Insulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-insulation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.