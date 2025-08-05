PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 5, 2025 EDCOM commends update of DepEd anti-bullying guidelines The Department of Education (DepEd) has signed the new implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 10627, or the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013. This major overhaul introduces a more expansive definition of bullying, a tiered system for handling cases, and stricter sanctions for non-compliance, directly addressing bullying in schools, as cited by the EDCOM. Earlier, the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) report highlighted the urgency of the reform, revealing that 43% of girls and 53% of boys in the Philippines experience bullying multiple times a month--far exceeding the OECD average of around 20%. "Addressing bullying in our schools is an urgent concern that affects the safety and well-being of our students and also their learning," said EDCOM 2 Executive Director Dr. Karol Mark Yee. "With this new IRR, we commend DepEd for taking concrete steps to make sure that all of our schools are safe spaces for all learners." EDCOM had previously submitted to the DepEd its proposal to amend the IRR following its studies and consultations which found that the Philippines was the "bullying capital of the world". The studies also found that Filipino students felt unsafe and lonely in schools, especially where more students come from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, and with parents who demonstrate less emotional support. A 2024 EDCOM 2-DLSU study also found that students who witness or experience bullying incidents can become mistrustful and perceive a lack of psychological safety in their schools. In the State of the Nation Address, the President himself acknowledged the need for more urgent solutions. "Maraming mag-aaral ang nakakaranas ng bullying o kaya'y depresyon. Binabantayan natin ang mental health ng ating kabataan," he said. The new rules expand the definition of bullying to encompass a wider scope of offenses, beyond those done physically or verbally. The DepEd Central Office will also now formally oversee all anti-bullying efforts. It will keep a central record of bullying reports to help improve policies. The IRR also mandates all public and private schools to adopt and operationalize a standard anti-bullying policy to be cascaded by the DepEd Central Office. The schools are free to align these to their appropriate social contexts. New rules for schools also introduce a three-level system for handling bullying based on severity. If not immediately resolved by a teacher, minor cases will go to a new Learner Formation Officer, while severe cases involve the principal, parents, and possibly law enforcement. School districts must now create their own anti-bullying policies, especially for under-resourced schools. Strengthened sanctions for non-compliance A new section on accountability introduces clear consequences for inaction. For public schools, personnel who fail to comply with the policy will face administrative proceedings. School administrators will also be held accountable for the non-compliance with the anti-bullying policy of the school. The rules also explicitly state that "the zero reporting of incidents of bullying shall not automatically be construed as a reflection of positive performance of the school". For private schools, non-compliant personnel face disciplinary sanctions, and DepEd may subject them to appropriate administrative proceedings. "We thank DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara for his leadership in addressing bullying in our schools," Yee added. "We look forward to seeing a significant improvement in lowering the incidence of bullying in our classrooms--an essential element in our agenda for education reform as we confront our learning crisis."

