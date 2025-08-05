PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 5, 2025 Gatchalian: Expand 'no-balance billing' policy to LGU hospitals "The surge of patients overwhelming hospitals following the President's announcement of 'no balance billing' (NBB) policy in DOH-accredited hospitals highlights the high demand for medical attention from our people. Such a situation demands the need for the national government to expand the NBB policy to include all local government hospitals by downloading subsidies to LGUs. Ang mas malawak na programa ay magsisilbing matibay na panangga para sa ating mga kababayan, upang masigurong ang bawat Pilipinong nangangailangan ng gamutan, lalo na ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan, ay hindi mapagkakaitan ng serbisyong medikal dahil lang sa kakulangan sa pera."

