Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 411,324 in the last 365 days.

Gatchalian urges DepEd: bring back LGU 'counterpart' program to speed up classroom construction

PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release
August 6, 2025

Gatchalian urges DepEd: bring back LGU 'counterpart' program to speed up classroom construction

"I am urging the Department of Education to revive the 'counterpart' program, where local government units and the national government share 50% each for the cost of new classrooms, with LGUs handling the actual construction. If LGUs construct simultaneously, we can significantly increase the number of classrooms built. With construction costs reaching P413.6 billion, collective efforts will help us address the shortage of over 165,000 classrooms more effectively.

Kailangan nating maging maparaan sa pagtugon sa kakulangan ng mga silid-aralan, lalo na't pangunahing pangangailangan ito ng ating mga mag-aaral."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gatchalian urges DepEd: bring back LGU 'counterpart' program to speed up classroom construction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more