Organic Pigments Market Will Exhibit an Impressive Expansion by 2024-2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled " Organic Pigments Market by Type (Azo Pigments, Phthalocyanine Pigments, High Performance Pigments (HPPs), Alizarin, Arylide, Others), by End Use Industry (Paints and Coatings, Automotive, Plastics, Printing Inks, Packaging, Textile, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031", the global organic pigments market generated $5.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of current market trends, regional dynamics, and competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12122 Key Drivers of Growth:The global organic pigments market is witnessing substantial growth due to rising demand from the pharmaceutical and plastic packaging industries. Additionally, the growing adoption of bio-based paints and coatings, along with the increasing use of high-performance pigments (HPPs), is further propelling market expansion. However, the high cost of organic pigments remains a challenge, potentially restraining market growth. Nevertheless, the escalating demand from the global construction industry is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities.Segment Insights:-High Performance Pigments (HPPs) Segment to Lead by 2031:Based on type, the high performance pigments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The extensive application of HPPs in automotive manufacturing and the cosmetics industry is a key contributor to this growth.Printing Inks Segment Dominated in 2021:By end-use industry, the printing inks segment held the largest share in 2021, driven by their widespread use in flexographic, intaglio, and screen printing. Meanwhile, the paints and coatings segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.7% through 2031, fueled by rising demand in the automotive and construction sectors.Regional Outlook:-Asia-Pacific to Remain the Most Lucrative Market:In terms of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global organic pigments market in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The region’s strong growth is attributed to surging demand from industries such as automotive manufacturing, construction, and packaging.Leading Market Players:Prominent players in the global organic pigments market include:- BASF SE- LANXESS- Synthesia A.S.- Clariant- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited- TOYOCOLOR CO., LTD- DIC Corporation- Sun Chemical- Trust Chem Co. Ltd.- Ferro CorporationThese companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence and expand their global footprint.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-pigments-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

